Ferrari 12Cilindri: Here are 5 key highlights of the supercar every enthusiast should know

Ferrari has officially brought the 12Cilindri to India, following its global debut in May 2024. Designed to replace the 812 Superfast, the new Berlinetta marks a return to naturally aspirated performance while incorporating modern design and technology. Here are five key highlights that define this latest addition to Ferrari’s V12 lineage.

1 Engine and performance As its name implies, the 12Cilindri is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, internally referred to as the F140HD. It produces 819 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, with a redline at 9,500 rpm. The engine has no turbochargers or hybrid components, a rarity today, and draws mechanical inspiration from the 812 Competizione. Ferrari engineers have used titanium connecting rods and a lighter aluminium alloy for the pistons to reduce reciprocating mass, while the crankshaft has been rebalanced and lightened for higher revving capabilities. Technologies like sliding finger followers in the valvetrain and a torque management system called Aspirated Torque Shaping (ATS), which modulates torque in third and fourth gears, reflect Ferrari’s Formula 1 influence.

2 Specifications Mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle, the 12Cilindri can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, and 0 to 200 kmph in under 7.9 seconds. Ferrari claims a top speed of over 340 kmph. Despite lacking forced induction, the car’s high-revving nature and responsive gearbox deliver a sharp performance profile. The braking system is equally advanced. It features brake-by-wire control with carbon-ceramic discs measuring 398 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear, which help the car decelerate from 100 to 0 kmph in just 31.4 metres. The car measures 4,730 mm in length, 2,176 mm in width, and 1,290 mm in height, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. Its dry weight is around 1,560 kg, distributed 48.4 per cent to the front and 51.6 per cent to the rear.

3 Design Visually, the 12Cilindri’s design takes cues from 1960s and 70s Ferrari GTs, especially the 365 GTB/4 Daytona. A full-width black element on the bonnet is a direct reference to that model, while the rest of the body is shaped with clean and geometric lines. Beyond the visual appeal, the car integrates a range of aerodynamic features. Active rear flaps shift between Low Drag and High Downforce modes, tilting up to 10 degrees between speeds of 60 kmph and 300 kmph, generating up to 50 kg of additional downforce. Underbody vortex generators help further manage airflow.

5 Interior Inside the 12Cilindri, Ferrari has moved away from analogue instruments entirely. The layout draws from newer models like the Purosangue and 296 GTB, featuring a 15.6-inch curved driver display, a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch passenger-side display. This triple-screen setup offers climate controls, navigation, and performance data, and enhances the involvement of the front passenger in the driving experience. The overall interior design is minimalist yet high-tech, reflecting a shift toward digital interfaces in Ferrari’s GT lineup.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: