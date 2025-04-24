Excited to see the Volkswagen Golf GTI in India? Here's everything we know about it

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the much-anticipated Golf GTI Mark 8.5 to Indian car enthusiasts. The launch will feature only a limited number of units sold exclusively through the manufacturer's online platform and will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU). Here are all the details that we know about the upcoming hatchback:

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Exterior

The Mark 8.5 Golf GTI stays true to its roots by flaunting distinctive design elements that make it stand out on the road. The front end showcases the trademark Volkswagen grille, boldly displaying the 'GTI' emblem and is equipped with matrix-LED headlights that improve visibility. The front bumper boasts an aggressive design enhanced with a striking honeycomb mesh pattern.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 52 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Around the back, you’ll discover a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts that highlight its performance-driven aesthetics. Completing the look are the stunning 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. For the fans of the iconic hatchback, Volkswagen has revealed the colour palette that'll be available for the car: Kings Red Premium Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl and Moonstone Grey Metallic.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the VW Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This dynamic duo delivers an exhilarating 245 bhp and an impressive torque of 370 Nm, propelling the front wheels with thrilling force. The Golf GTI can reach 100 kmph in around 5.9 seconds (claimed), boasting a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also watch: Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior

Step inside and you'll find the Volkswagen Golf GTI features an all-black interior. The user-friendly dashboard is complemented by sporty bucket seats that offer support while driving. The three-spoke steering wheel, embellished with the iconic GTI emblem, underscores the vehicle's athletic character, while metallic pedals and digital climate controls enhance the driving experience.

At the heart of its interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For added comfort, automatic climate control and wireless phone charging are included as well.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected pricing

This performance hatch will be making its mark in India, facing minimal direct competition. Its primary rival, the Mini Cooper S, is iconic and renowned in the performance hatchback arena. Experts estimate that the price of the VW Golf GTI will exceed ₹50 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: