Ducati Desmo 450 EDS set to be unveiled globally on June 9

Italian luxury automaker Ducati is set to unveil the Desmo 450 EDS globally on June 9. Additionally, the company is planning to bridge the gap between professional racing and public roads with the unveiling and eventual launch of this bike. The street-legal dual-sport is the third instalment in Ducati’s 450cc off-road project, following the motocross-spec MX.

Ducati Desmo 450 EDS: Design

The Ducati Desmo 450 EDS draws its inspiration from the EDX enduro model, utilising much of its core architecture. Both competition siblings feature an approximately 970mm tall seat height and lightweight frames. However, the street-legal EDS is expected to carry a slight weight premium due to the addition of necessary road equipment, while retaining the approximately 8.5-litre fuel tank and the 18-inch rear wheel setup seen on the enduro variant.

Ducati Desmo 450 EDS: Mechanical Changes

The Ducati Desmo 450 EDS features a completely redesigned exhaust system. Unlike the race-only versions, the street model incorporates a longer header pipe equipped with an O2 sensor and a circular catalytic converter protected by a heat shield. In addition to that, these mechanical adjustments suggest that Ducati has tuned the engine for greater durability, likely extending service intervals beyond the aggressive maintenance schedules required for the racing models. Additional cooling, such as radiator fans, is also anticipated to manage temperatures during low-speed road use.

Moreover, the bike is equipped with mirrors, turn signals, a license plate bracket, and a sidestand, among others. Not only that, but protective elements like a rear brake cylinder heel guard and revised chain covers have also been integrated into the final design.

The EDS is likely to boast high-end 49mm Showa forks and rear shock from the competition line, while the suspension tuning is expected to be softened to accommodate the extra weight of road components and a wider variety of terrain. Positioned to compete with rivals from KTM and Honda, the Desmo 450 EDS stands out with its signature desmodromic valve train.

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Ducati Desmo 450 EDS: Expected Engine Option

The Ducati Desmo 450 EDS is expected to be powered by the same engine powering the Desmo 450 MX, which is the 449.6cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine with Desmodromic timing system producing 62.62 bhp and 53.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox with quickshift up.

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