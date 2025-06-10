Ducati Scrambler 1100 discontinued globally, goes off sale in India

Ducati has pulled the plug on the Scrambler 1100 in global markets, which also marks its demise in India. Ducati India has confirmed the development and has also delisted the motorcycle from its website. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 was not upgraded to meet the upcoming Euro5+ emission norms for Europe, which means it would also not comply with the BS6.2 norms for India. The Scrambler 1100 was fully imported into India and has been discontinued after an eight-year run.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 has been delisted from the Indian website, in line with the model being discontinued in other global markets.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Discontinued

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 was first introduced in 2018 and drew power from the 1,079 cc L-Twin engine tuned for 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. This engine has been around since 2009 and previously powered the Hypermotard and Monster 1100.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 was powered by the 1,079 cc L-Twin engine first introduced in 2009, and was later upgraded in 2018

x`xIt received a comprehensive update for the Scrambler 1100 with additions such as an oil-cooling system, ride-by-wire, and more safety aids. The updated engine was introduced on the Scrambler 1100 in 2018 and has been on sale since.

Ducati Scrambler 800 will remain on sale

While the Scrambler 1100 has been taken off the shelves, Ducati will continue selling the 803 cc version, which is also the more popular option. The second-generation Ducati Scrambler is currently on sale with the motor churning out 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7.000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Ducati Scrambler 800 is priced from ₹9.97 lakh, going up to ₹12.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in four variants - Icon Dark, Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift - bringing different paint options, among other changes to the bike.

The Ducati Scrambler range has always been a niche offering, and the Scrambler 1100 didn’t offer the most power for the price. The last models were priced between ₹13.40 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). It’ll be interesting to see if a more powerful Scrambler is in the works with a more modern engine.

