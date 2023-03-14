Citroen C3 updated with BS6 Stage II and OBD2 compliant engines, prices hiked

Citroen India has announced that they have updated the C3 hatchback with BS6 Stage II and OBD2 compliant engines. Because of this, the prices of hatchback have increased. The deadline for automobile manufacturers to comply with new emission norms is April 1st. Apart from the updated engine, there are no changes made to the Citroen C3.

Citroen has hiked the price of the hatchback since its launch in July 2022. In January, Citroen C3 has received its first hike. In the latest hike, the price of the C3 hatchback has gone up by ₹18,000. Overall, in the matter of last two months, Citroen C3 has become costlier by up to ₹45,000.

Citroen C3 was launched at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The price went up to ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen C3 prices will now start from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest hike. The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant will now cost ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end variant has not changed since the hike in January

Powering the C3 are two petrol engines. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that can generate 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from this, Citroen also has a C5 Aircross which is their flagship and there is also the e:C3 which is their electric vehicle. The C5 Aircross is priced at ₹37.17 lakh whereas the e:C3 starts at ₹11.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

