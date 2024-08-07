Citroen Basalt SUV to launch in India on Aug 9, will rival upcoming Tata Curvv

Citroen Basalt will be the fifth model from the French auto manufacturer under the Stellantis brand and will officially launch in India this Friday, August 9. The Basalt is a coupe SUV that has a very distinct body profile and external design language, and will be only one of two such coupe models in the mid-size SUV space in the Indian mass market.

Citroen Basalt will lock horns with the upcoming Tata Curvv in a direct content but will also have to challenge rivals like Creta and Seltos, among ot

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India, prices start at…

The Basalt has already been showcased in all its glory but a large determining factor for its fate would be how Citroen prices its flagship model in the country. The company made its India debut back in 2021 but has so far not managed to rake up impressive sales numbers through any of its existing car models like C5 Aircross, C3 Aircross, C3 hatchback and the all-electric eC3. On paper, Basalt has all the potential of taking the Citroen India crown. After all, in a tweet on Thursday, the Citroen referred to ‘unthinkable pricing’ for Basalt.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also watch: Citroen Basalt: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer

What are the engine options on Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt will come with two petrol motors and a choice between manual and automatic gearbox. The SUV gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit that will be mated to a five-speed gearbox, offering around 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The more powerful Basalt gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit which will be paired with an automatic gearbox, along with a six-speed transmission stick. The turbo Basalt offers around 108 bhp and torque of 190Nm/205 Nm, depending on the transmission.

Also Read : Is Basalt SUV the most serious offering from Citroen India yet?

What is the mileage of Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt has a claimed fuel economy of anywhere between 18 kmpl and 19.5 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission choice opted for. The turbo Basalt with six-speed manual gearbox will have the best mileage of all versions of the SUV.

What are the feature highlights of Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a seven-inch all-digital driver display, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless charging pad and auto-folding ORVMs, among some of the key cabin features. There is arund 470 litres of cargo area at the very back of the vehicle while the face gets projector LED headlights.

Citroen Basalt vs rivals

Basalt will lock horns with the Curvv from Tata Motors which will launch on September 2. But it will also have to compete against existing players in the mid-size SUV space, like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, among others.

First Published Date: