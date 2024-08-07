HT Auto
Citroen Basalt SUV to launch in India on August 9. Will pricing make or break it?

Citroen Basalt SUV to launch in India on Aug 9, will rival upcoming Tata Curvv

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 15:46 PM
Citroen Basalt will lock horns with the upcoming Tata Curvv in a direct content but will also have to challenge rivals like Creta and Seltos, among others.
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt is the fourth car from the French auto giant in India. Unveiled just a few days back, the Citroen Basalt aims to create a completely new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass market segment. The coupe SUV body style has been exclusive in the premium and luxury car segments so far, but the Basalt brings the same body style in the mass segment.
Citroen Basalt has made its India debut at a time when homegrown auto marque Tata Motors is raring to introduce its much-awaited Curvv coupe SUV, in both combustion and electric powertrain options. No wonder, with these models entering the Indian PV market, it is going to be an exciting time ahead. Also, it is to be seen which coupe SUV makes to showrooms first.
The Citroen Basalt comes with a front profile that has resemblance with the other offerings of the French auto giant in India, including models like the C3 and C3 Aircross.. However, there are distinctive styling elements as well. It gets the signature Citroen radiator grille, flanked by LED projector lamps accompanied by slanted LED daytime running lights. Also, there is a chunky skid plate, portraying the SUV's tough character.
Moving to the side profile, the Citroen Basalt carries a nice and compact sloping roofline, which grabs attention first and shows the typical coupe SUV character. The sporty alloy wheels, thick black cladding on doors and wheel arches, black greenhouse area are other design elements at the side profile. Overall, the car looks smooth except a few character lines, which certainly enhances the aerodynamic efficiency of the Basalt.
Moving to the back, the Citroen Basalt features a slightly protruding lip spoiler, which enhances the coupe SUV's sportiness. The crafted tailgate along with a chunky black bumper that houses a skid plate further points to the tough character of the Basalt. The LED taillights come with a compact squarish view and they feature a wraparound design.
Interior of the Citroen Basalt looks simple yet premium with its linear approach to design layout. The steering wheel looks compact and premium depite its conventional look, while the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with glossy black bezel grabs attention. The black and beige colour tone on the dashboard and interior makes the visual soothing. It also features automatic climate control, signature Citroen AC vents, a fully digital instrument cluster etc.
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV comes creating a new path for the automakers in India. The car brings the premium touch of the coupe SUV body style, which has been so far seen in the luxury segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Its launch is expected to happen in a few month, when the carmaker will announce the price of the Basalt.
Citroen Basalt is the fourth car from the French auto giant in India. Unveiled just a few days back, the Citroen Basalt aims to create a completely new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass market segment. The coupe SUV body style has been exclusive in the premium and luxury car segments so far, but the Basalt brings the same body style in the mass segment.
Citroen Basalt is the fourth car from the French auto giant in India. Unveiled just a few days back, the Citroen Basalt aims to create a completely new niche in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass market segment. The coupe SUV body style has been exclusive in the premium and luxury car segments so far, but the Basalt brings the same body style in the mass segment.
Citroen Basalt will be the fifth model from the French auto manufacturer under the Stellantis brand and will officially launch in India this Friday, August 9. The Basalt is a coupe SUV that has a very distinct body profile and external design language, and will be only one of two such coupe models in the mid-size SUV space in the Indian mass market.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India, prices start at…

The Basalt has already been showcased in all its glory but a large determining factor for its fate would be how Citroen prices its flagship model in the country. The company made its India debut back in 2021 but has so far not managed to rake up impressive sales numbers through any of its existing car models like C5 Aircross, C3 Aircross, C3 hatchback and the all-electric eC3. On paper, Basalt has all the potential of taking the Citroen India crown. After all, in a tweet on Thursday, the Citroen referred to ‘unthinkable pricing’ for Basalt.

Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also watch: Citroen Basalt: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer

What are the engine options on Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt will come with two petrol motors and a choice between manual and automatic gearbox. The SUV gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit that will be mated to a five-speed gearbox, offering around 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The more powerful Basalt gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit which will be paired with an automatic gearbox, along with a six-speed transmission stick. The turbo Basalt offers around 108 bhp and torque of 190Nm/205 Nm, depending on the transmission.

Also Read : Is Basalt SUV the most serious offering from Citroen India yet?

What is the mileage of Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt has a claimed fuel economy of anywhere between 18 kmpl and 19.5 kmpl, depending on the engine and transmission choice opted for. The turbo Basalt with six-speed manual gearbox will have the best mileage of all versions of the SUV.

What are the feature highlights of Citroen Basalt?

Citroen Basalt comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a seven-inch all-digital driver display, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless charging pad and auto-folding ORVMs, among some of the key cabin features. There is arund 470 litres of cargo area at the very back of the vehicle while the face gets projector LED headlights.

Citroen Basalt vs rivals

Basalt will lock horns with the Curvv from Tata Motors which will launch on September 2. But it will also have to compete against existing players in the mid-size SUV space, like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, among others.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: C3 Aircross eC3 Basalt C5 Aircross Citroen Tata Curvv Curvv Basalt Citroen Basalt

