HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ces 2023: What's There In Store For The Auto Industry

CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry

Once, it was dominated by the global technology majors, but gradually, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has become a favourite event for the automakers to showcase new vehicles and futuristic concepts alongside exciting automotive technologies. With the increasing penetration of technology and digitalisation in the automotive space, carmakers are finding CES as an apt platform to display their products. Also, this comes at a time when modern cars are not just hardware but more about software and connected digital technologies.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CES 2023 is expected to see some spectacular concept cars and automotive technology. (REUTERS)
CES 2023 is expected to see some spectacular concept cars and automotive technology. (REUTERS)
CES 2023 is expected to see some spectacular concept cars and automotive technology. (REUTERS)
CES 2023 is expected to see some spectacular concept cars and automotive technology.

The CES 2023 is expected to surprise us in a big way, with several manufacturers from around the world, including both legacy players and startups, bound to unveil their technology-laden electric vehicles, concept cars and advanced automotive systems at the event.

Also Read : Goodbye 2022: Most exciting concept cars of this year

Here's a preview of what would be there for the automotive world at the upcoming CES 2023 in January next year.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Aska eVTOL

A flying car made by Aska is expected to be showcased at CES 2023. A full-size operational prototype of the all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle will be showcased at the event. The manufacturer claims this eVTOL vehicle can drive like a car on the road and fly with a quadrocopter design.

Volkswagen

German auto major Volkswagen has already announced that it will unveil a completely new electric vehicle at CES 2023. It could be the production-ready iteration of the Volkswagen Aero concept sedan that debuted earlier in June this year. The production-spec Volkswagen Aero is expected to be known as ID.7. Also, the carmaker will showcase the ID. Buzz and ID. 4 at the upcoming event.

Audi

Audi plans to showcase a new virtual reality-powered entertainment system at CES 2023. This VR-powered in-car entertainment system is promised to be demonstrated through experience rides for the attendees at the upcoming event.

BMW

BMW has teased a sleek and suave sedan with a fully electric powertrain, which is expected to be showcased in metal at the upcoming CES 2023. This electric sedan would be underpinned by the German luxury car brand's famous Neue Klasse architecture, which has been dedicated to electric cars.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi BMW electric car electric vehicle concept car Mercedes Benz Honda
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry
CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry
How to charge an EV at minus 25 deg? Tesla owner shows amid Arctic blast in US
How to charge an EV at minus 25 deg? Tesla owner shows amid Arctic blast in US
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city