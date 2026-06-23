BYD to showcase 8 new models across 3 brands at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chinese automaker BYD recently announced that it is set to debut eight new vehicles at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month. Additionally, the company stated that the showcase will include global premieres to UK market unveilings, further highlighting the company’s expanding automotive portfolio.

BYD will showcase eight new vehicles at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including Denza’s UK debut, Z Coupe, Z Racing, BAO 5, Dolphin G DM-i, Shark pickup, and Yangwang’s U9 Xtreme

Denza at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The BYD Group will officially launch its premium brand, Denza, in the UK market at the Goodwood Festival. Additionally, the company will debut two new models from the brand while hosting a European premiere of another. Denza will showcase the Z Coupe and Z Racing, which are based on the ‘Pure Emotion’ design philosophy of the company, which was first previewed through the Z Spider concept at Auto China 2026.

Additionally, the Z Coupe and Z Racing share their powertrain with the Z Spider concept, being powered by a three-motor powertrain, boasting a top speed of approximately 350 kmph. Moreover, the track-focused Denza Z Racing adopts an aggressive aerodynamic package constructed from lightweight carbon fibre components.

Notably, the brand will introduce the BAO 5 in Europe at the Festival. Designed to compete in the premium SUV category, the model utilises the company’s Dual-Mode Off-Road (DM-o) technology, combining three electric motors with a turbocharged 2.0L petrol engine, offering performance, off-road capability, and the flexibility of hybrid operation. Lastly, the festival will also host the UK arrival of the Denza Z9GT, which will be the brand’s first model available in the country.

BYD at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Denza Z9GT will be joined by the BYD D9 DM-i luxury MPV in the UK market. The MPV offers comfort features including reclining massage seats, heating and ventilation across all seven seats, and a luggage compartment, among others. Its DM-i plug-in hybrid system provides up to 210 km of WLTP-rated electric driving range while delivering performance through a dual-motor setup.

Not only that, but the company will also introduce two products for the UK market. The Dolphin G DM-i, recently unveiled globally in Berlin, would enter the supermini segment, with it being the only model in its category to boast plug-in hybrid capabilities. Meanwhile, the Shark pickup truck will make its European debut, equipped with a 429.05 bhp DM-o hybrid powertrain, an 88.5-km electric-only range, and a towing capacity of approximately 2,500 kg.

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Yangwang at Goodwood Festival of Speed

BYD’s luxury marque, Yangwang, will present the U9 Xtreme hypercar, which has established records at the Nürburgring and achieved a top speed of 496.32 kmph. Its appearance at Goodwood will signal its availability to European customers. Joining it will be the U8L luxury SUV and the technologically advanced U7 executive sedan, available with both plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, featuring a four-motor setup, four-wheel steering, and the brand’s advanced DiSus-Z active suspension system.

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