HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Brand New Mclaren Supercar Worth Millions Washed Away By Florida Hurricane

Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane

The helpless owner shared the heartbreaking moment through a series of images on his social media handle as floodwaters washed the supercar away in front of his eyes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 13:22 PM
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline. (Instagram/@lambo9286)
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline. (Instagram/@lambo9286)
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline. (Instagram/@lambo9286)
This brand new McLaren P1, which has not even clocked 500 kms so far, got washed away by floods after Hurricane Ian hit Florida coastline.

A McLaren P1 luxury sports car which costs more than $1 million (roughly converted to over 8 crore) was washed away from the garage of its owner as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida Island in the United States over the past few days. The owner, identified as Irene, clicked images of his supercar worth a fortune getting tossed around and flown away by the floodwaters rising more than a foot. The owner had nothing to do but watch helplessly his car submerge in the water barely a week after he bought it.

The supercar, a bright yellow McLaren P1, can be seen submerged inside the garage before being forced out of it in the open by floodwaters. The ‘car went through the garage,’ wrote the owner as he shared a series of images on social media to show what could be the last of his dream car. He could drive barely 500 kms so far since the purchase.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The owner had earlier shared images of the brand new car before the storm surge washed it away. He sounded excited about his new ride with captions reading “hurricane supply car" as he posed with grocery bags to store supply before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. The supercar was one of the limited edition models as McLaren only built 375 units ever.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The images show the floodwater nearly gobbling up the whole car. The height of the McLaren P1 is just under 4 feet, which means the storm surge led to flooding with water rising by nearly as much.

The McLaren P1 is street legal luxury sports car which comes with a top speed of 350 kmph. It can also sprint from zero to 100 kmph in a blink of an eye clocking a tad more than two seconds.

The owner also owns a number of other luxury supercars like Rolls-Royce Ghost and Lamborghini Urus. However, the loss of the latest addition, that too so early, would leave one gutted.

Hurricane Ian is being considered as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US. So far, at least five people have been killed in Fort Myers due to the storm.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 13:22 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren P1 supercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
With eye on EV industry, India, California tied up for research and development
With eye on EV industry, India, California tied up for research and development
2023 BMW S1000RR is more powerful and aerodynamic than ever
2023 BMW S1000RR is more powerful and aerodynamic than ever
Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane
Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane
Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save
Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city