Brand new McLaren supercar worth millions washed away by Florida hurricane

The helpless owner shared the heartbreaking moment through a series of images on his social media handle as floodwaters washed the supercar away in front of his eyes.

A McLaren P1 luxury sports car which costs more than $1 million (roughly converted to over ₹8 crore) was washed away from the garage of its owner as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida Island in the United States over the past few days. The owner, identified as Irene, clicked images of his supercar worth a fortune getting tossed around and flown away by the floodwaters rising more than a foot. The owner had nothing to do but watch helplessly his car submerge in the water barely a week after he bought it.

The supercar, a bright yellow McLaren P1, can be seen submerged inside the garage before being forced out of it in the open by floodwaters. The ‘car went through the garage,’ wrote the owner as he shared a series of images on social media to show what could be the last of his dream car. He could drive barely 500 kms so far since the purchase.

The owner had earlier shared images of the brand new car before the storm surge washed it away. He sounded excited about his new ride with captions reading “hurricane supply car" as he posed with grocery bags to store supply before Hurricane Ian hit Florida. The supercar was one of the limited edition models as McLaren only built 375 units ever.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The images show the floodwater nearly gobbling up the whole car. The height of the McLaren P1 is just under 4 feet, which means the storm surge led to flooding with water rising by nearly as much.

The McLaren P1 is street legal luxury sports car which comes with a top speed of 350 kmph. It can also sprint from zero to 100 kmph in a blink of an eye clocking a tad more than two seconds.

The owner also owns a number of other luxury supercars like Rolls-Royce Ghost and Lamborghini Urus. However, the loss of the latest addition, that too so early, would leave one gutted.

Hurricane Ian is being considered as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US. So far, at least five people have been killed in Fort Myers due to the storm.

First Published Date: