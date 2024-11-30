BMW M2 sports coupe launched in India at 1.03 crore: This is what you should know

The BMW M2 has launched in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.03 crore and it is being offered as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. The two-door sports coupe was first brought to our shores in 2023 and it was developed by the German automaker’s motorsports division, BMW M. Now in its second generation, the M2 gets treated with a facelift that brings a performance boost and modern features. If you are interested in the BMW M2, here are some key highlights you should be aware of:

1 BMW M2: Exterior design The BMW M2 is essentially a beefed-up 2-series Gran Coupe that ditches a lot of the standard chrome elements and features sportier design cues. It swaps out the chrome front grille for a frameless grille with horizontal slats. The front fascia further sports a broad lower grille flanked by squared-off air curtains. It features adaptive LED headlights and dons M2 badging at both the front and rear ends. It showcases a muscular silhouette that is enhanced by wide fenders and flared-out side skirts, and it features a sporty rear diffuser that aims to boost the car’s aerodynamic performance. The diffuser is accompanied by a set of blacked-out exhaust pipes and the car comes riding on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M light double-spoke alloys.

2 BMW M2: Cabin and tech The M2’s cabin is upholstered in Vernasca black leather with three options for contrast stitching. It features M sport seats with an illuminated M2 logo on the headrests. BMW further offers optional M Carbon bucket seats for a sportier driving experience. The sports coupe further features a flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position. The cabin is further treated with an illuminated interior trim and the dashboard houses a dualscreen BMW Curved Display with a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch cluster. The M2’s boot brings 390 litres of cargo space that is expandable by folding down the rear seats in a 40:20:40 split.

3 BMW M2: Specifications and driving tech The BMW M2's Adaptive M suspension uses electronically controlled dampers to balance performance and ride comfort. The car is fitted with an M Sport differential that increases traction, especially in cornering or low-grip situations. It has a staggered wheel setup that consists of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Braking duties is taken care of by M high-performance compound brakes with blue or optional red calipers. The M2 features a lightweight design and comes with brake regen functionality. The coupe further features Auto Start-Stop, and electric power steering.

5 BMW M2: Safety features Standard safety features offered with the M2 include Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and an Active M Differential. The car is further fitted with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as head airbags for the rear seats. It also includes anti-lock braking (ABS) and a M Dynamic Mode that allows for a controlled wheel slip during spirited driving.

