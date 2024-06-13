2024 BMW 2 Series and M2 revealed with subtle upgrades. Only one is India-bound

BMW has been updating its entire range and the latest models to get a nip and tuck are the 2 Series Coupe and its performance-bred derivative, the M2. The 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe gets subtle changes, while the M2 has more extensive upgrades over the outgoing version. Both versions get new colours, alloy wheels, a new steering wheel and an updated operating system.

2024 BMW M2

Powering the 2024 BMW M2 is the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that gets a power boost. The motor now makes 473 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 600 Nm of peak torque between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm (550 Nm with the manual transmission), against 446 bhp on the outgoing version. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheel. The power output is now closer to the BMW M3 and M4, which should make for a delectable power-to-weight ratio.

The 2024 BMW M2 packs more power from its 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo motor and is now closer to the M3 and M4

The updated power and torque figures allow the 2024 BMW M2 to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds in the automatic, 0.1 seconds faster than its predecessor. The manual version is a tad bit slower at 4.2 seconds. BMW says the 0-200 kmph sprint is also faster by 0.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph, which can be increased to 286 kmph with the optional M Driver’s package. The car also gets an M-specific exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps.

Visually, the new BMW M2 features the M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design finished in jet black. It continues to ride on 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch units at the rear. Customers can opt for a silver-finished pair instead as an option. There’s also a new blacked-out M2 badge on the boot and a black-finished exhaust.

The 2024 BMW M2 gets a new steering wheel while the Curved Display now runs the latest BMW Operating System 8.5

The cabin gets subtle tweaks including a new flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with a red centre marker in the 12 o’clock position. The performance coupe also gets sports seats as standard with optional Vernasca leather upholstery. It also gets M Carbon racing seats as an option. The instrument console and infotainment screens now run the latest OS 8.5 interface.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe gets subtle changes with revised bumpers and new alloy wheels

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe gets a marginal visual change and looks almost identical to the current model. That said, the two-door offering now comes with the M Sport Package as standard that brings sportier bumpers, and additional accents. It also gets new paint finishes, lighter alloy wheels, a new steering wheel, and seat upholstery. The Curved Display now features the BMW OS 8.5 with features like climate control and heated steering operable via voice command. The overall cabin gets fewer buttons than the current model.

The updated BMW 2 Series Coupe gets a choice of petrol and diesel engine. The top-spec M240i xDrive Coupe gets the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol with 369 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. The entry-level 218i uses a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol tuned for 154 bhp and 250 Nm, while the 220i uses a more powerful iteration of the same motor churning out 181 bhp and 300 Nm. The 230i bumps power further to 241 bhp and 400 Nm. The 220d is the sole diesel option with a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid oil burner tuned for 188 bhp and 400 Nm. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The cabin of the 2 Series Coupe gets a new steering wheel and the updated OS 8.5 along with new upholstery and materials

Both the 2024 BMW M2 and M240i get the new Zandvoort Blue paint scheme exclusively, while the automaker is offering new paint finishes on either model.

The BMW M2 is destined to make its way to India, likely by early next year. Meanwhile, the 2 Series Coupe will be specific to select markets worldwide. India will get the 2 Series Gran Coupe instead with four doors. Expect similar changes to roll out on the 2 Series GC soon.

