2025 BMW 1 Series unveiled with major design changes. Check details

BMW has unveiled the 2025 1 Series in the global market. Despite being a mid-life refresh, BMW has completely overhauled the exterior design of its most affordable hatchback. The manufacturer has also announced that they will not be using the ‘i’ suffix in a few markets for the petrol variants and a few markets will not get the diesel engine. As of now, there are no plans to bring the 1 Series to the Indian market.

BMW has completely revamped the exterior of the premium hatchback. It now comes with a new grille design that looks sharper and the bumper is also new which now looks slimmer. The range-topping M135 xDrive and M Sport trims get a different set of bumper and grille designs.

On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels that look sharp and modern. At the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps which is now divided into two parts. There is a new bumper that gets a diffuser as well for the M Sport models.

In terms of dimensions, the 2025 1 Series is longer by 42 mm and taller by 25 mm. The length now measures 4,361 mm, the width is 1,800 mm and the height is 1,459 mm.

The LED headlamps come with adaptive function and BMW is also offering cornering lights and blue accents as an option. The optional M Sport Package and the M Sport Design optional equipment available in Europe make the new BMW 1-Series even more dynamic. Its M-specific design features include large air intakes on the front apron, pronounced side skirts and a three-dimensional diffuser element in the rear apron.

BMW M135 xDrive

At the top of the model range is the BMW M135 xDrive. It is powered by a four-cylinder engine that puts out 298 bhp of max power. It helps the hatchback to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

