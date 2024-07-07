BMW Neue Klasse takes sharp turn with sports coupe design. Check details

HT Auto
  • While the spy shots of the BMW Neue Klasse shares some fascia elements like slim headlights and grilles, the overall look is a dramatic departure.
BMW Neue Klasse
BMW's Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform, aiming for six models by 2027, has a new addition unlike anything in their lineup. Recent spy photos captured a radical sports coupe that hints at a bold design direction. This electric coupe stands out from other Neue Klasse models with its design.

While it shares some fascia elements like slim headlights and grilles, the overall look is a dramatic departure. The front end maintains a low coupe profile, but the side view breaks convention. The roof extends further back than usual, sitting higher and merging with an unusually high tailgate. This combination creates a silhouette, blending the sleek lines of the BMW 8-Series in the front with the BMW X6's bold profile in the rear.

Unique features and technology

Beyond the unconventional design, the prototype boasts some intriguing features. Traditional door handles are replaced with touch-sensitive panels on the B-pillars. An LED light bar and a pronounced rear diffuser add to the car's futuristic aesthetic.

Also Read : BMW i3: Electric 3-series to debut in 2026. Here’s what to expect

The innovation extends beyond aesthetics. Sources claim the car utilises four electric hub motors, evidenced by the lack of traditional brake callipers. This aligns with BMW's investment in hub motor technology from DeepDrive. However, the power output of these motors remains unknown, and it's unclear if they can match the powerful quad-motor setup BMW is also testing.

Uncertain details and production plans

Battery placement and production plans remain a mystery. While most EVs house batteries in the floor, the prototype's bulbous rear end raises questions. Speculation suggests this car could be a limited-edition model, similar to the BMW i8.

Also Read : All-electric BMW M3 sedan promising 1,322 bhp claims to beat everything

More details are expected in the coming months, but one thing is clear: this electric BMW prototype marks a significant departure for the brand. It pushes boundaries in design and technology, potentially paving the way for a new generation of electric sports cars. Whether it becomes a mainstream offering or a limited-edition showpiece, this car is a sign of BMW's exploration of new directions in the electric vehicle landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
