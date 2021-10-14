BMW launches Iconic Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine at 53.5 lakh

BMW has launched the Iconic Edition of its new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. The latest edition of the 3 Series Grand Limousine comes at a starting price of ₹53.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is locally produced by the German car manufacturer at its facility in Chennai.

BMW offers the Iconic Edition in two variants, one in petrol and the other in diesel. The price of the Iconic Edition with diesel engine is ₹54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The long-wheelbase Gran Limousine Iconic Edition gets an extra 110 mm of wheelbase which allows more comfort and legroom for rear passengers. The Iconic Edition stands 4,819 mm in length with the wheelbase of 2,961 mm.

The Iconic Edition of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine comes with expected styling elements like the typical BMW kidney grille flanked by LED headlights. The rear section also look sportier thanks to the slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

BMW will offer the Iconic Edition in three exterior colours, including Mineral White, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver.

The interior of the Iconic Edition gets more space with ample legroom at the rear. The upholstery, which will come with two colour choices like Cognac and Black, has Vernasca leather treatment on the rear seats. The Iconic Edition also gets newly designed headrest, central armrest between the rear seats, Crystal Gear Shift Knob, an illuminated "3" model logo and more.

There is also a large 480-litres boot space which can be opened through the automatic tail-gate operated at the press of a button.

The petrol version 3 Series Grand Limousine Iconic Edition is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder unit. It is capable of churning out maximum output of 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. It can sprint from zero 100 kmph in just over six seconds.

Under the hood of the diesel variant of the Iconic Edition is a 2-litre four-cylinder unit. It can generate a maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The diesel variant is slightly slower off the blocks compared to its petrol version and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.

Vikram Pawah, President of the BMW Group India, has said the carmaker will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three limited editions across its product range. "The limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment," Pawah added.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition comes with several safety features, including six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others.