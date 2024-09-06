HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw 3 Series Gl M Sport Pro Edition Goes Diesel At 65 Lakh

In pics: BMW 3 series GL M Sport Pro Edition goes diesel at 65 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 16:03 PM
BMW India has just launched the diesel variant of the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition after having launched the petrol model four months a
...
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
1/8
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition was launched in India earlier this year in May, and it is now available with a diesel powertrain. While the petrol variant starts at 62.60 lakh, the 320Ld M Sport Pro is priced at 65.00 lakh. (BMW Group)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition was launched in India earlier this year in May, and it is now available with a diesel powertrain. While the petrol variant starts at 62.60 lakh, the 320Ld M Sport Pro is priced at 65.00 lakh.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
2/8
With the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit, the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport puts out 190 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The front fascia receives a blacked-out kidney grille with adaptive LED headlamps featuring darkened inlays and M Lights Shadowline elements.  (BMW Group)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
With the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit, the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport puts out 190 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The front fascia receives a blacked-out kidney grille with adaptive LED headlamps featuring darkened inlays and M Lights Shadowline elements. 
3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport interior
3/8
The cabin of the new 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport features state-of-the-art tech in the form of the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D navigation. The driver gets an M Leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons in a three-spoke design. (BMW Group)
3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport interior
The cabin of the new 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport features state-of-the-art tech in the form of the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D navigation. The driver gets an M Leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons in a three-spoke design.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus
4/8
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes a 14.9-inch Control Display that acts as the touchscreen infotainment. The 12.3-inch Curved Display is fitted within the same housing and it operates as the instrument cluster. The Live Cockpit Plus runs on BMW Operating System 8.0 and features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.  (BMW Group)
BMW Live Cockpit Plus
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes a 14.9-inch Control Display that acts as the touchscreen infotainment. The 12.3-inch Curved Display is fitted within the same housing and it operates as the instrument cluster. The Live Cockpit Plus runs on BMW Operating System 8.0 and features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
5/8
The front row seats get electrically adjustable Comfort Seats wrapped in genuine leather. BMW has further fitted in illuminated door sill plates and has enhanced ambient lighting through illuminated contour strips on the back of the front seats. (BMW Group)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
The front row seats get electrically adjustable Comfort Seats wrapped in genuine leather. BMW has further fitted in illuminated door sill plates and has enhanced ambient lighting through illuminated contour strips on the back of the front seats.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
6/8
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features a 16-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon, with a 464W amplifier and nine channels. The sound system compensates for any background noise through its speed-dependent equaliser. (BMW Group)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features a 16-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon, with a 464W amplifier and nine channels. The sound system compensates for any background noise through its speed-dependent equaliser.
Gran Limousine M Sport
7/8
The Gran Limousine M Sport gets M Headliner Anthracite upholstery as standard, with the driver and front passenger getting electronically adjustable seats. The car further features a panoramic sunroof alongside three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters. (BMW Group)
Gran Limousine M Sport
The Gran Limousine M Sport gets M Headliner Anthracite upholstery as standard, with the driver and front passenger getting electronically adjustable seats. The car further features a panoramic sunroof alongside three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
8/8
The car further gets an M-specific aero package, M door sill finishes at the front and rear, a high-gloss black rear diffuser, and DRLs that moonlight as turn indicators. (BMW Group)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
The car further gets an M-specific aero package, M door sill finishes at the front and rear, a high-gloss black rear diffuser, and DRLs that moonlight as turn indicators.
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 16:03 PM IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

