Bigger is better: Mercedes' UX design chief bats for large infotainment screens

Large touchscreen infotainment systems are increasingly taking over the prime space inside modern car cabins. This has even created a divide among vehicle designers. While some believe large screens are not necessary, some bat for them. Mercedes-Benz's user experience (UX) design director, Klaus Frenzel, believes bigger screens are the right move for the industry, reports Car Design News. He claims that such large UX displays offer a world of opportunities to carmakers and passengers.

(Watch: LG Omnipod concept is the answer to Mercedes' MBUX hyperscreen)

This is not a major surprise, though, considering that Mercedes-Benz is one of the major automakers that has been introducing a dash-wide hyper screen concept across its cars. It is also known for being a staunch supporter of large touchscreen infotainment systems. Regarding the large UX displays, Frenzel has said that the touchscreen is like a playing field. “The screen is a like a playing field, the bigger the screen, the more you can do. The visual part is not all of it, the rest is beyond the screen. It’s the combination that makes the difference," he further said.

However, size is not the only thing that matters, claims the Mercedes-Benz key official. He believes that the automakers must consider the soundscape, voice interactions and more for the proper and successful UX displays. He further opines that these all must cohere to deliver a good product to the consumer. “Just a big screen delivers no experience. If you watch a movie without the sound, suddenly the film is kind of dead, even though the screen is the same. Everything together delivers the holistic experience," he added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

For this, he believes the UX team must be in constant contact with the UI team to ensure that the display works perfectly, otherwise, it becomes truly difficult. The whole process should also engage the designers, he opines. Frenzel also said that UX designers have to consider the usability of their systems.

First Published Date: