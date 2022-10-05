HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bigger Is Better: Mercedes' Ux Design Chief Bats For Large Infotainment Screens

Bigger is better: Mercedes' UX design chief bats for large infotainment screens

Mercedes-Benz has set a new benchmark with its MBUX hyper screen displays.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 09:52 AM
The MBUX Hyperscreen in the middle is what is likely to be the jewel in the crown of Mercedes EQS.
The MBUX Hyperscreen in the middle is what is likely to be the jewel in the crown of Mercedes EQS.
The MBUX Hyperscreen in the middle is what is likely to be the jewel in the crown of Mercedes EQS.
The MBUX Hyperscreen in the middle is what is likely to be the jewel in the crown of Mercedes EQS.

Large touchscreen infotainment systems are increasingly taking over the prime space inside modern car cabins. This has even created a divide among vehicle designers. While some believe large screens are not necessary, some bat for them. Mercedes-Benz's user experience (UX) design director, Klaus Frenzel, believes bigger screens are the right move for the industry, reports Car Design News. He claims that such large UX displays offer a world of opportunities to carmakers and passengers.

(Watch: LG Omnipod concept is the answer to Mercedes' MBUX hyperscreen)

This is not a major surprise, though, considering that Mercedes-Benz is one of the major automakers that has been introducing a dash-wide hyper screen concept across its cars. It is also known for being a staunch supporter of large touchscreen infotainment systems. Regarding the large UX displays, Frenzel has said that the touchscreen is like a playing field. “The screen is a like a playing field, the bigger the screen, the more you can do. The visual part is not all of it, the rest is beyond the screen. It’s the combination that makes the difference," he further said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

However, size is not the only thing that matters, claims the Mercedes-Benz key official. He believes that the automakers must consider the soundscape, voice interactions and more for the proper and successful UX displays. He further opines that these all must cohere to deliver a good product to the consumer. “Just a big screen delivers no experience. If you watch a movie without the sound, suddenly the film is kind of dead, even though the screen is the same. Everything together delivers the holistic experience," he added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

For this, he believes the UX team must be in constant contact with the UI team to ensure that the display works perfectly, otherwise, it becomes truly difficult. The whole process should also engage the designers, he opines. Frenzel also said that UX designers have to consider the usability of their systems.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Lamborghini now makes honey but it is not for sale. Who gets the sweet nectar?
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 7.6% rise in total sales in September
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade
This October may be bumper month for car sales, figures could be best in decade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city