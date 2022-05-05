HT Auto
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10

The upcoming Bentley model will offer airline seats, 24 billion customization options and a massive step up in in-car technology on offer.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 08:49 AM
Bentley is all set to showcase its latest model for select world markets and the car is already being touted as its most luxurious ever. Bentley has been dropping hints about the opulence and sheer luxury on offer on the model that could well be the latest wheels of choice for the ultra rich and powerful across the globe.

One of the highlights that has been pointed to inside the latest Bentley are airline seats that are claimed to be the most advanced ever inside a four-wheeled vehicle. With as many as 22 adjustment positions, these seats will also offer a total of 177 individual pressure changes in six zones to elevate the ride experience. Additionally, the seats could also make use of a new-age technology that would enable it to determine the cabin temperature and adjust cooling or heating automatically. Yes, without the need for the driver or occupants to issue any command - vocal or physical.

Adorning the doors on the sides of the seats would be an intricate LED structuring. The front doors will get 12 LEDs while the rear doors will have 22, and the lights will eminate from minute perforations measuring 1 mm. As for personalization, Bentley says the model will offer as many as 24 billion configurations inside the cabin.

Bentley hasn't revealed any specific details about the model but reports and teaser images indicate that this could be a long wheelbase version of the Bentayga SUV. The Bentayga has been a successful model for Bentley but has also had to fend off some very real challenge from rival luxury car makers looking to dive into the SUV body shape.

For now, it remains to be seen if Bentley indeed carries forward the Bentayga name or opts to have an entirely new name for the upcoming model that is set for a global unveil come May 10.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 08:48 AM IST
