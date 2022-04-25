Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs 

Bentley also shared the latest data from the Crewe factory which showed an overall reduction in environmental impact per vehicle last year as compared to 2020 figures.

Bentley's factory in Crewe has received a sustainable investment worth 2.5 billion pounds which will be used to transform the manufacturing factory in order to make it fit for the production of future battery-powered electric Bentleys. The company also shared the latest data related to the factory which showed an overall reduction in environmental impact per vehicle in 2021 as against 2020 figures. During this period, Bentley has increased its production volume by 38.3 per cent.

Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site, where all Bentley models are built. The ultra-premium automaker attributed this reduction to the use of green gas and biofuels in onsite logistic vehicles. The company said it also uses an extensive onsite solar PV system which further resulted in the reduction of greenhouse gases. Earlier this year, Bentley confirmed that the system, which currently consists of circa 31,500 panels will be extended further.

Bentley shared the amount of water used in the factory was cut by 26.6 per cent last year as it made significant investments in water capture measures and the installation of water recycling systems. In the factory of the luxury automaker, energy consumption per vehicle also went down by 17.2 per cent, due to efficient processes, usage of green gas and an effective boiler system.

Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors Peter Bosch said the brand's focus is on the Beyond100 strategy in order to make Bentley a world leader in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility. “These latest encouraging figures show that the continuous focus of our manufacturing strategy on reducing waste, water and energy use are paying dividends by delivering impactful year on year change," added Bosch.

