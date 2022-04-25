HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley's Crewe Factory Secures 2.5 Billion Pounds Investment, To Build Bevs

Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs 

Bentley also shared the latest data from the Crewe factory which showed an overall reduction in environmental impact per vehicle last year as compared to 2020 figures.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 04:19 PM
Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site. (Bentley)
Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site. (Bentley)
Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site. (Bentley)
Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site.

Bentley's factory in Crewe has received a sustainable investment worth 2.5 billion pounds which will be used to transform the manufacturing factory in order to make it fit for the production of future battery-powered electric Bentleys. The company also shared the latest data related to the factory which showed an overall reduction in environmental impact per vehicle in 2021 as against 2020 figures. During this period, Bentley has increased its production volume by 38.3 per cent.

Bentley said the new data shows a drop of 70.2 per cent in CO2 emissions at the Pyms Lane site, where all Bentley models are built. The ultra-premium automaker attributed this reduction to the use of green gas and biofuels in onsite logistic vehicles. The company said it also uses an extensive onsite solar PV system which further resulted in the reduction of greenhouse gases. Earlier this year, Bentley confirmed that the system, which currently consists of circa 31,500 panels will be extended further.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | World's oldest Bentley T-Series will get new life)

Bentley shared the amount of water used in the factory was cut by 26.6 per cent last year as it made significant investments in water capture measures and the installation of water recycling systems. In the factory of the luxury automaker, energy consumption per vehicle also went down by 17.2 per cent, due to efficient processes, usage of green gas and an effective boiler system.

(Also read | Bentley earns higher revenue, more deliveries last year)

Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors Peter Bosch said the brand's focus is on the Beyond100 strategy in order to make Bentley a world leader in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility. “These latest encouraging figures show that the continuous focus of our manufacturing strategy on reducing waste, water and energy use are paying dividends by delivering impactful year on year change," added Bosch.

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 04:19 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India
Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India
Hyundai's first-quarter operating income beats analysts' expectations
Hyundai's first-quarter operating income beats analysts' expectations
Nissan working on new driver-assistance technology for future autonomous driving
Nissan working on new driver-assistance technology for future autonomous driving
Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs
Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs
How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions
How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city