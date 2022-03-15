HT Auto
Bentley earns higher revenue, more deliveries last year

Bentley touched a turnover of €2.845 billion last year.Bentley is all set to introduce an electric vehicle every year for five years from 2025 as its Beyond100 strategy. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 04:58 PM
Demand for personalised cars contributed to Bentley's profits. (Bentley)
Demand for personalised cars contributed to Bentley's profits.

Bentley announced its financial results for last year and the British luxury marque earned profits of €389 million, which is €369 million more than in 2020. Bentley's turnover last year touched €2.845 billion. The company raised its average revenue per luxury car by 8 per cent over 2020 due to an increased demand for personalised cars as well as models like Speed, Mulliner and Hybrid.

This led to a contribution of 13.7 per cent in return on sales. 

Previously, Bentley had informed about 14,659 deliveries of cars in 2021 which is a 31 per cent increase compared to the previous record year of 2020. It also shared there was a steady increase in customer interest in new models that have resulted in an order bank at record levels at the beginning of 2022.

The premium automaker also shared its Beyond100 strategy to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2030 is backed by a ten-year investment programme at the Crewe factory which is €3 billion. Bentley has developed plans to build one new electric model each year for five years from 2025 onwards, as the brand's entire model range will undergo electrification. 

Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark said these results have been achieved against economic uncertainty. “They represent a major achievement for everybody involved at Bentley Motors, as we push forward with our Beyond100 programme to reinvent our entire product range in the build-up to carbon neutrality by 2030," added Hallmark. Member of the Board for Finance and IT, Bentley Motors Jan-Henrik Lafrentz said, “Brand strength has been key to Bentley’s financial performance in 2021, with new models such as Bentayga Hybrid helping to drive profit to a record €389 million. Increasing demand for our hybridised models, supported by €3 billion of sustainable investment in our Crewe factory, will ensure we remain the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility."

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 04:56 PM IST
