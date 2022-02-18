HT Auto
Home News Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components

Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components

Bentley announced an investment of £3 million investment in its 3D printing facility printed vehicle components and level up personalisation in customer cars.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 04:17 PM
This technology has been applied to create physical components of several prototypes of Bentley. (Bentley)
This technology has been applied to create physical components of several prototypes of Bentley. (Bentley)

Bentley has announced an investment worth £3 million investment in its 3D printing facility in Crewe, England. The state-of-the-art facility as per industry jargon called Additive Manufacturing (AM) has been applied in a wide range of uses and also has produced more than 15,000 components in 2021 alone.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Betley mentioned this expansion will enable the company to utilise the advanced technology to create 3D printed vehicle components and level up personalisation in customer cars. The premium automaker has stated this move as a long-term, sustainable business model.

(Also read | Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions)

In the manufacturing process, the AM systems convert 3D CAD models into physical components and Bentley claims it has been recognised as one of the fastest developing technologies in the world. The company's research and development team has already identified a wide variety of items to print, that include on-the-job assisted tools for manufacturing colleagues, such as lightweight sanding blocks for the brand's woodshop.

This technology has been applied to create physical components of several prototypes of Bentley. These include full-scale powertrain models as well as aerodynamic wind tunnel models. Bentley also mentioned the advanced techniques have been used to produce parts for the record-breaking models that were driven in the demanding Pikes Peak Challenge in America.

Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing Peter Bosch said the company's approach to additive manufacturing and the facility will quickly become a cornerstone of the brand's ‘Dream Factory’ ambitions. “One of the key benefits is that it is efficiency led, cutting down on the cost and complexity of a myriad of jobs," he added.

(Also read | Bentley to launch five new fully electric cars starting from 2025)

Bosch also said this latest investment has a significant impact on the automaker's colleagues as it helps them to create advanced assisted tools for continuous improvement throughout manufacturing processes. “As we look to the future, there really is huge potential to where this advanced technology can progress, including having a greater ability to personalise parts for our customers and further enhancing the individualisation programme offered on every car," Bosch further added.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 04:17 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley 3D printing
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components
Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components
Renault surpasses its 2021 goals, stresses on profit-making tactics this year
Renault surpasses its 2021 goals, stresses on profit-making tactics this year
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
Formula One: Mercedes W13 for 2022 revealed, Lewis Hamilton's bet for 8th crown
Formula One: Mercedes W13 for 2022 revealed, Lewis Hamilton's bet for 8th crown
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city