HT Auto
Home Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions

Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions

The judges of Robb Reports praised the GT Speed on its high level of performance and luxury, claiming it as a quantum leap from the original.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Bentley Continental GT grand tourer
Bentley Continental GT grand tourer

Bentley Continental GT grand tourer has won three car awards at the start of this year including ‘Car of the Year’ and ‘Best Car’ in three major markets around the world. The model has received ‘Car of the Year’ title by Robb Report for the third time since its introduction in the US in 2004.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 67.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The panel that was judging for this title was made up of 178 readers as well as Robb Report's automotive editorial staff who evaluated the competing cars in five categories - looks, performance, luxury and comfort, utility, and intangible tiebreakers such as wow-factor and collectability.

At the end of the two-part test that was held in Napa, California and Boca Raton, Florida, the Bentley Continental GT Speed topped the field of ten vehicles to win Car of the Year award.

(Also read | Bentley to launch five new fully electric cars starting from 2025)

The judges praised the GT Speed on its high level of performance and luxury, claiming it as “a quantum leap from the original", adding, “The four-wheel steering is what made all the difference in the world," and "This car sparks joy at every turn and every press of the gas pedal."

In the UK, the Continental GT V8 was praised by WhatCar? and was awarded Best High-End Coupé at the Car of the Year Awards 2022. WhatCar? said "the Continental GT’s combination of pace, pampering and presence simply can’t be matched. Could there be a more decadent way to get around - we seriously doubt it."

Whereas in Germany, the Continental GT was crowned with the luxury class category in Auto Motor und Sport’s long standing ‘Best Cars’ awards. Over 100,000 readers voted over 12 different categories and across a total of 386 models to decide the final outcome.

The third generation Continental GT is sports an elegant look with muscular sculpture and sharp definition. Its design and materials combine to create truly breath-taking car.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Motors Bentley Continental GT Continental GT
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production
BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production
McLaren MCL36 breaks cover, dons Gulf-inspired livery
McLaren MCL36 breaks cover, dons Gulf-inspired livery
Tesla CEO Elon Musk admits it was 'idiotic' to stop making old Model X in 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk admits it was 'idiotic' to stop making old Model X in 2020
Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions
Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions
Fuel prices remain unchanged in India for 100th day, longest since June 2017
Fuel prices remain unchanged in India for 100th day, longest since June 2017

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city