Bentley Continental GT grand tourer wins three car titles in three regions

Bentley Continental GT grand tourer has won three car awards at the start of this year including ‘Car of the Year’ and ‘Best Car’ in three major markets around the world. The model has received ‘Car of the Year’ title by Robb Report for the third time since its introduction in the US in 2004.

The panel that was judging for this title was made up of 178 readers as well as Robb Report's automotive editorial staff who evaluated the competing cars in five categories - looks, performance, luxury and comfort, utility, and intangible tiebreakers such as wow-factor and collectability.

At the end of the two-part test that was held in Napa, California and Boca Raton, Florida, the Bentley Continental GT Speed topped the field of ten vehicles to win Car of the Year award.

The judges praised the GT Speed on its high level of performance and luxury, claiming it as “a quantum leap from the original", adding, “The four-wheel steering is what made all the difference in the world," and "This car sparks joy at every turn and every press of the gas pedal."

In the UK, the Continental GT V8 was praised by WhatCar? and was awarded Best High-End Coupé at the Car of the Year Awards 2022. WhatCar? said "the Continental GT’s combination of pace, pampering and presence simply can’t be matched. Could there be a more decadent way to get around - we seriously doubt it."

Whereas in Germany, the Continental GT was crowned with the luxury class category in Auto Motor und Sport’s long standing ‘Best Cars’ awards. Over 100,000 readers voted over 12 different categories and across a total of 386 models to decide the final outcome.

The third generation Continental GT is sports an elegant look with muscular sculpture and sharp definition. Its design and materials combine to create truly breath-taking car.

