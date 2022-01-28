HT Auto
Bentley to launch five new fully electric cars starting from 2025 

Bentley also aims to go carbon neutral by 2030.Under the new Beyond100 strategy, Bentley will be launching a new electric model each year, from 2025.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 05:14 PM
Bentley has also recently rolled out a £2.5 billion sustainable investment to realise its electric vehicle strategy. (Auto.it)
Bentley has also recently rolled out a £2.5 billion sustainable investment to realise its electric vehicle strategy. (Auto.it)

Bentley Motors has recently announced the launch of its Beyond100 strategy. The company is calling it the ‘Five-in-Five’ plan under which it will be launching a new electric model each year, from 2025. There will be five electric car launches from Bentley under its Beyond100 strategy.

Meanwhile, the company has also recently rolled out a £2.5 billion sustainable investment to realise this strategy, and also announced that in 2025 it will introduce the first Bentley electric vehicle which will be designed, developed and produced at its headquarters in Crewe, England.

“Simultaneously accelerating our Beyond100 strategy and securing BEV production at Crewe, alongside a £2.5 billion investment, makes this a major landmark in Bentley’s 102-year history. It is a shining light for the Bentley family, our suppliers and partners, as well as the automotive industry and UK manufacturing as a whole," said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors.

(Also Read: New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid make its first European public appearance)

The company went on to add that the newly announced investment will further help Bentley to help secure Bentley’s future at Crewe for the next generation of products and colleagues. The Crewe facility will also be upgraded, and digitised with ‘zero environmental impact’.

The company also aims to go carbon neutral by 2030 and in a step towards achieving that, it has planned to ramp up the on-site energy production at Crewe. The number of solar panels is planned to go up from 30,000 to 40,000 in the next two years.

“This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s Beyond100 plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility."

 

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 05:11 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley EV electric bike electric car EV electric cars EV Mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

