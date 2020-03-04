Bentley Bacalar, with expected price of 1.5 mn pounds, sold out in a day

Bentley has launched the Mulliner Bacalar, a 650-hp two-seater convertible. The British luxury carmaker will manufacture only 12 units of the iconic car, and all of them are already sold out.

Defined as the "most exclusive and custom-made" Bentley of the modern era, the Bacalar has been made by the Mulliner vehicle customisation division, which has been inspired by the EXP 100 GT prototype presented last year on the occasion the centenary of the brand.

The Bentley Bacalar, which borrows the name of the lagoon located in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, bets on a 'Barchetta' design represented especially by the double hump, although seen from the front evokes the Continental GT convertible.

However, the brand details that both models only share the door handle with the keyless access system, and the Bacalar is also differentiated by a rear track that measures 1,684 mm and some 22-inch wheels.

In order to lighten the weight, the new convertible boasts two oval-shaped covers on the back of the body and an upper section made of aluminium, while the doors and fins are made of carbon fibre.

The exterior design of each model will be customised in collaboration with each client, who can further personalise their car by choosing from various paint options, exterior treatments and design themes.

The exclusivity is also transferred to the cabin, where sustainable materials such as rice husk and natural wool, Beluga skin or wood from naturally fallen trees, among others, have also been used. All this to create a completely customisable "enclosing cabin", with multiple finishes in the same colour as the exterior body, a steering wheel flattened at the bottom with Alcántara inserts, while the seats and the dashboard are lined in nappa leather.

Sustainable materials such as rice husk and natural wool, Beluga skin or wood from naturally fallen trees have been used to deck up the Bacalar interior

The prominent centre console is combined with the Bentley Rotating Display, which allows one to choose between having a fully touch screen, analog clocks and a simple wooden molding.

Under the hood hides a 12-cylinder twin-turbo engine capable of granting a maximum power of 659 hp and 900 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an advanced eight-speed automatic gearbox, double clutch and all-wheel drive with variable distribution between both axles, although in normal conditions the force is sent to the rear axle.

The 12 units of the Bentley Bacalar have already been booked and, although the price has not been officially revealed, various reports indicate that each unit will cost around 1.5 million pounds ( ₹14 crore).