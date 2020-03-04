In pics: Bentley launches limited version iconic Mulliner Bacalar 8 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 01:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk The two-seater convertible luxury car will have only 12 units; all of them already sold out 1/8British luxury carmaker Bentley launched a 650-hp two-seater convertible Mulliner Bacalar. The iconic car is a limited version model with only 12 units. 2/8The Bentley Bacalar borrows its name from the lagoon located in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. 3/8When seen from the front, the Mulliner Bacalar evokes the Continental GT convertible but the brand details that both models only share the door handle with the keyless access system. 4/8To lighten its weight, the new convertible boasts of two oval-shaped covers on the back of the body. 5/8The cabin is completely customisable and has multiple finishes in the same colour as the exterior body. The steering wheel has been flattened at the bottom with Alcántara inserts. 6/8The Bacalar's seats and the dashboard are lined in nappa leather. Other sustainable materials such as rice husk and natural wool have been used to design the entire cabin. 7/8The exterior design of each model cab be customised in collaboration with each client, who can further personalise their car by choosing from various paint options, exterior treatments and design themes. 8/8The Mulliner Bacalar has been differentiated from the Continental GT convertible by a rear track that measures 1,684 mm and some 22-inch wheels.