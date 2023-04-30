HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bentley Continental Gt Azure, Flying Spur Get New Styling Updates, Colours

Bentley Continental GT Azure, Flying Spur get new styling updates, colours

Bentley Motors has added new exterior styling updates to Continental GT and GTC Azure and some aesthetic upgrades to Flying Spur S and Speed. Both the Azure models have received a new vertical grille on the front, borrowing inspiration from the Bentayga Azure. The Azure models have also received new floormats made of 100 per cent pure wool for a deep, padded feeling.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2023, 18:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Both the Bentley Azure models have received a new vertical grille on the front,
Both the Bentley Azure models have received a new vertical grille on the front,
Both the Bentley Azure models have received a new vertical grille on the front,
Both the Bentley Azure models have received a new vertical grille on the front,

As for the Flying Spur S and Speed, the straight vane grille has been traded for a matrix pattern. The Speed range also gains an option to have exterior trim finished in gray, which according to Bentley adds a bit more sport to the Blackline spec. The 22-inch ten-spoke wheels from the Flying Spur are also bolted up as standard equipment.

Also Read : Bentley EVs to come offering double power than W12 models. Details here

Further, both the Bentley GT and Flying Spur get new finishes for brushed aluminum components on the front and along the sides. The process involves brushing the bits from multiple directions, which is supposed to create a three-dimensional effect. A new exterior color option called Topaz Blue is also available for these models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance
₹3.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Apart from the aesthetic changes, Bentley has said that every model now has carpeting made entirely of recycled nylon. The brand previously used virgin nylon in the manufacturing process, but the company pledges that the recycled material delivers the same feel and comfort as before.

In a separate development, as Bentley aims to go fully electric by the end of this decade, the luxury car brand is focusing on introducing EVs that will come promising double the power of the automaker's current crop of W12 engines. British automotive publication Autocar UK has claimed that Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark shared some interesting information about the car brand's upcoming electrification strategy and technology.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2023, 18:20 PM IST
TAGS: sport GT Bentley Continental GT Bentley Bentley Flying Spur
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 745 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city