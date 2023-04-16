Bentley EVs to come offering double power than W12 models. Details here

As Bentley aims to go fully electric by the end of this decade, the luxury car brand is focusing on introducing EVs that will come promising double the power of the automaker's current crop of W12 engines. British automotive publication Autocar UK has claimed that Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark shared some interesting information about the car brand's upcoming electrification strategy and technology.

Bentley's CEO reportedly said that upcoming electric vehicles will get the W12 of batteries. The British luxury car marquee has further stated that two different battery options would be available for its EV range. The head honcho also revealed that the W12 of batteries would be available with the sporty Speed-badged Bentley cars. As he indicated, high-performance electric motors will deliver power output between 50 to 100 per cent higher than the current crop of W12 internal combustion engines.

The recently introduced ultra-exclusive Bentley Batur has signalled the beginning of the end for the automaker's W12 engine ahead of the slated 2030 deadline when the V6 and V8 motors of the automaker will be discontinued as well.

The Batur has a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine capable of churning out 740 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of torque. In that case, an even more powerful EV is expected to come from the automaker. In fact, Bentley's CEO last year hinted that the carmaker could bring a 1,400 hp generating EV that could accelerate 0-96 kmph in as little as 1.5 seconds.

Hallmark also said the Bentley EVs could cover up to 724 km range on a single charge. These EVs could charge the batteries from 10-80 per cent in less than 20 minutes. Overall, the Bentley boss indicated that the company will continue to bring cars that will be typically Bentley. "Our job is to build Bentleys, not BEVs with Bentley badges attached," he added.

