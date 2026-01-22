Audi unveils R26 F1 car ahead of 2026 debut

Audi has revealed the R26, its first Formula 1 car, along with the team’s official race livery, marking the public launch of the Audi Revolut F1 Team. The unveiling took place in Berlin on Tuesday evening, representing Audi’s first on-stage appearance as a full works Formula 1 outfit.

The Audi R26 wears a titanium and carbon-fibre base with red and orange accents, a scheme that has been used across the car and team branding for 2026.

First public step into Formula 1

Audi first announced its intention to join Formula 1 in August 2022. The Berlin launch signals the transition from planning to track-focused preparation, with the project now entering its final development phase ahead of competition.

Also Read : Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants launched in India with exclusive detailing

In-house power unit confirmed

Powering the R26 is Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit, the AFR 26 Hybrid, developed at the company’s Neuburg an der Donau facility. The unit was integrated into the chassis shortly before Christmas and has already completed its first on-track running during a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier this month. Audi said it was the first team to run a car built to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations.

The Audi R26 in titanium and lava-red livery on display at Berlin’s Kraftwerk, ahead of Audi Revolut F1 Team’s 2026 Formula 1 debut.

Its entry aligns with Formula 1’s major technical overhaul in 2026. The new rules introduce active aerodynamics and a revised energy deployment system, with greater reliance on electric power alongside a 1.6-litre V6 turbo engine running on sustainable fuel.

Also Read : 2026 Audi A6 sedan grows sleeker with new features and more power: Check what's new

Drivers and team leadership

The Audi Revolut F1 Team will field Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as its drivers for the 2026 season. The project is led by Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley and Head of the Audi F1 Project Mattia Binotto.

Testing before debut season

The team will carry out a closed-door shakedown in Barcelona from January 26 to 30, followed by official pre-season testing in Bahrain in February. Audi is scheduled to make its Formula 1 race debut at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, 2026.

“Today, a lot of pieces of the puzzle are coming together," said Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG and Chairman, Board of Management at Audi Motorsport AG, at the team presentation. “It’s impressive to see how the intensive preparation is paying off, and the performance of those involved is becoming evident. For the first time, the full power of the project is on display. We are ready and excited to inspire people around the world by taking part in Formula 1," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: