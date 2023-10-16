Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched at 81.57 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in India for the festive season. The limited edition model costs ₹81.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in two colour options - District Green and Mythos Black.