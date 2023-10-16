Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched at 81.57 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in India for the festive season. The limited edition model costs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in two colour options - District Green and Mythos Black.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 13:06 PM
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Audi S5 Sportback
