Limited to only 99 units, the EV gets a transparent wrap adding visual appeal to it
Audi RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition claims to have drawn inspiration from ice crystals
The car is claimed to have been inspired by the Audi E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept
It dons Florett Silver Metallic colour paired with unique purple accents and a transparent wrap that give the car's exterior a 3D effect
The car rides on black 21-inch wheels with five pairs of spokes
Its cabin features purple accents in cabin, alongside diamond silver leather on the seat, centre panels, shoulder arches, side bolsters
The special edition car shares its powertrain with the standard model
The dual electric motors fitted to each axle generate 628 bhp power in boost mode
It can run up to 373 km on a single charge and can sprint 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds