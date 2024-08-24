Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne: Spec showdown between the German V6 luxury SUVs

Audi is far from the only carmaker to follow this strategy, with Mercedes-Benz , Lexus, and BMW all offering similar turbo-petrol mild hybrids within the dwindling segment of ICE-powered luxury SUVs. The Porsche Cayenne is another notable example of one of the remaining models with a turbocharged V6 engine. With the launch of the Audi Q8, let us compare the specs of two of the remaining German V6 SUVs:

With each day the Indian four-wheeler market is increasingly leaning more towards electric cars, yet certain manufacturers maintain that in it persists a strong demand for luxury performance SUVs with internal combustion engines (ICE). To that end, the Audi Q8 facelift has just been launched in India at an ex-showroom starting price of ₹1.17 crore. Although the Q8 has mild-hybrid tech to bump up the fuel efficiency, Audi drives it in with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol unit with six cylinders in a V-shaped configuration, the likes of which are rarely seen in the country.

1 External highlights The Q8 facelift is fitted with an entirely new set of MATRIX LEDs and the driver gets to choose between four distinct DRL profiles. The front fascia is updated with a new single-frame grille that bears a 2D Audi logo. The Q8 sits on 21-inch Graphite Gray alloys and gets a panoramic sunroof alongside aluminium roof rails. The Cayenne SUV comes bearing HD matrix LED headlamps with pixel-LED tech that distributes light as per the situation. While Porsche has given a set of 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, there are 27 additional options available to the buyer at the time of purchase and configuration. These include 21-inch and 22-inch options with varying designs. Porsche further offers an electrically-extendable trailer hitch as an option.

2 Powertrain options The Audi Q8 is offered with the single engine option of a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Aided with a 48V mild-hybrid system, this petrol unit makes 340 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. With this, the Q8 is able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. The Porsche Cayenne is also fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, albeit with the lack of hybrid tech. Through the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the turbo-petrol unit delivers 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Cayenne delivers a slower 0-100 kmph sprint at six seconds.

3 Interior tech The Audi Q8’s dash and centre console is slathered with displays for the cluster and the infotainment. The driver gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster that can be configured as per one’s needs. The top half of the centre console is essentially a dual-screen MMI setup that offers haptic feedback and provides HVAC controls and a navigation map among other features. The Porsche Cayenne goes through a similar treatment where the driver receives a 12.65-inch curved display for the cluster, and this offers varying display modes alongside a navigation map when required. The top half of the centre console has been taken over by a dual-screen housing that contains the Porsche Driver Experience display alongside a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger that provides access to navigation and infotainment functions.

5 Safety In terms of safety and driver aids, the Audi Q8 facelift offers park assist with a 360-degree surround view camera as well as hold assist. Cruise control with a speed limiter is included along with driver, passenger and side airbags. The Porsche Cayenne features a host of safety and assistance features that include a Self-Steering Park Assist and a park assist with Surround View as standard. Porsche further gives Lane Change Assist as an option. Both SUVs feature ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

