The new Vitpilen 801 is naked and quirky, Check it out

The new Vitpilen 801 is a sibling of the Svartpilen 801 with subtle changes to the looks
The new motorbike looks sportier with a slanted bi-LED projector and gets an overall naked, street-style design
The heart of this bike is a a 799 cc parallel-twin engine making 103 bhp and 87 Nm of torque
The bike features a WP APEX suspension setup with 140 mm travel and 150 mm rear shock absorber travel
The fuel tank largely resembles the other Vitpilen bikes and portions of the bodywork are blacked-out
The active crankcase evacuation and a semi-dry sump lubrication system allow for a service interval of 15,000 km
Riding modes on offer include Street, Sport, Rain and Dynamic. Dynamic mode allows 10-levels of rear wheel slippage
The bike gets a chromium-molybdenum steel frame with 17-inch alloy wheels
Features include a 5-inch TFT screen, mobile connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and more