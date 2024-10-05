The new Vitpilen 801 is naked and quirky, Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 05, 2024

The new Vitpilen 801 is a sibling of the Svartpilen 801 with subtle changes to the looks

The new motorbike looks sportier with a slanted bi-LED projector and gets an overall naked, street-style design

The heart of this bike is a a 799 cc parallel-twin engine making 103 bhp and 87 Nm of torque

The bike features a WP APEX suspension setup with 140 mm travel and 150 mm rear shock absorber travel

 Check product page

The fuel tank largely resembles the other Vitpilen bikes and portions of the bodywork are blacked-out

The active crankcase evacuation and a semi-dry sump lubrication system allow for a service interval of 15,000 km

Riding modes on offer include Street, Sport, Rain and Dynamic. Dynamic mode allows 10-levels of rear wheel slippage

The bike gets a chromium-molybdenum steel frame with 17-inch alloy wheels

Features include a 5-inch TFT screen, mobile connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and more
Swipe to check out other interesting quick news
Click Here