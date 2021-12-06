Audi A4 Premium variant launched at 40 lakh. Check what's new

Audi India on Monday announced the introduction of a third variant on its A4 sedan at an ex-showroom price of ₹40 lakh. The Audi A4 Premium variant will now be available alongwith the Premium Plus and Technology variants.

The latest Audi A4 was launched in the country at the start of 2021.

Audi followed this launch with eight more launches to script a strong growth in terms of sales. And while the product portfolio is split between sedans, SUVs and now a wide range of electric vehicles as well, the Audi A4 appears to have its own field of play. “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. “Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021."

The latest Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine which puts out 190 hp and has 320 Nm of torque. And while Audi promises the new A4 to be a fun car to drive or even enjoy from the rear seats, there is a clear focus on the feature list.

The equipment list on the A4 Premium variant includes LED headlight with signature DRLs, LED rear combination light, sunroof, Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface, Audi phone box light with wireless charging, Parking Aid Plus and rear-view camera, Audi Drive Select, ambient lighting, six airbags, four-way lumbar support on the front seats and a 10-inch main infotainment display, among others.

While the A4 has a place of prominence in the Audi sedan portfolio, the company is also banking on the just-launched Q5 to rake in numbers moving forward. And next on the launch card is the new Q7 which is scheduled for a launch in January.