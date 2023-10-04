The automaker has launched Honda City Elegant Edition, priced between ₹12.57 lakh and ₹13.82 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Amaze compact sedan has received Elite Edition, priced between ₹9.04 lakh and ₹9.86 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both the City and Amaze special edition models come with a host of cosmetic updates, but remains same on mechanical front
The City Elegant is based on V trim and Amaze Elite is based on VX trim
Both the cars come available in all the colours available for the regular versions
Both the sedans come available in both manual and CVT gearbox options
The Amaze Elite gets trunk spoiler with LED< fender garnishing, anti-fog film on ORVMs, special badges, special seat covers and more
The City Elegant gets trunk spoiler with LED, front fender garnishing, special badge, step illumination, wireless phone charger etc
Both these special edition models of the Amaze and City are targeted to boost the automaker's sales during festive season