Honda has given its two sedans City and Amaze a special edition treatment

Published Oct 04, 2023

The automaker has launched Honda City Elegant Edition, priced between 12.57 lakh and 13.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Amaze compact sedan has received Elite Edition, priced between 9.04 lakh and 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

Both the City and Amaze special edition models come with a host of cosmetic updates, but remains same on mechanical front

The City Elegant is based on V trim and Amaze Elite is based on VX trim

Both the cars come available in all the colours available for the regular versions

Both the sedans come available in both manual and CVT gearbox options

The Amaze Elite gets trunk spoiler with LED< fender garnishing, anti-fog film on ORVMs, special badges, special seat covers and more

The City Elegant gets trunk spoiler with LED, front fender garnishing, special badge, step illumination, wireless phone charger etc

Both these special edition models of the Amaze and City are targeted to boost the automaker's sales during festive season
