Honda City and Amaze sedans get special editions, priced from 9.03 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), on Tuesday, announced the launch of the City Elegant Edition and Amaze Elite Edition as part of its strategy to boost sales during the festive season. The Honda City Elegant edition is priced between 12,57,400 and 13,82,400 (ex-showroom), while the Amaze Elite edition comes priced between 903,900 and 985,900 (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 14:38 PM
Both the Honda City Elegant and Amaze Elite special editions come sporting a host of cosmetic updates and features, but mechanically they remain the same as the standard models. The Honda City Elegant Edition is based on the V trim and is available in manual and CVT options. On the other hand, the Honda Amaze Elite Edition is based on the top-end VX trim and is available in both manual and CVT options. Both the special edition sedans are available in all the colour options available for the regular versions of the City and Amaze. The festive editions of the City and Amaze sedans can be purchased on the automaker's online sales platform ‘Honda from Home’, in addition to the company's dealership network across the country.

The Honda City Elegant Edition gets a trunk spoiler with an LED strip, front fender garnishing, an 'Elegant Edition' badge, sleek step illumination etc. Inside the cabin, it sports a wireless phone charger, special seat covers, and a legroom lamp to become distinctive compared to the regular model.

Watch: 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition comes with a trunk spoiler with LED, front fender garnishing, anti-fog film on ORVMs and an ‘Elite Edition’ badge. It also comes with features like a tyre pressure monitoring system with the information displayed through the Honda COnnect app, a sliding front armrest, special seat covers, step illumination with a special emblem and a tyre inflator.

Honda has also stated in an official release that the other variants of the City and Amaze sedans are available with various special festive offers across India under the ‘The Great Honda Fest’, which is available till October 31, 2023.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 14:38 PM IST

