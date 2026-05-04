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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Apple Carplay To Get Grok Voice Mode As Ios 26.4 Turns Car Dashboard Into Ai's Next Platform Warzone

Apple CarPlay to get Grok voice mode as iOS 26.4 turns car dashboard into AI's next platform warzone

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 04 May 2026, 08:58 am
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Apple CarPlay to get Grok after iOS 26.4 opened the car dashboard platform to third-party AI chatbots for the first time. This will mark xAI's first deployment of Grok outside Elon Musk's ecosystem, joining the likes of ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini in a race for the car dashboard.

Grok
The Grok iOS app now contains a single line of interface text that reads ‘Grok Voice mode coming soon to CarPlay.
Grok
The Grok iOS app now contains a single line of interface text that reads ‘Grok Voice mode coming soon to CarPlay.

If you are a fan of Grok and use it vehemently, you may soon start using it in your car, as Apple CarPlay will soon get the Grok after iOS 26.4 has opened the car dashboard platform for third-party AI chatbots for the first time. This will mark the Grok's first deployment by xAI outside the ecosystem Elon Musk has built. With this, Grok will join the likes of ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini in a race for the car dashboard, which has become the next platform warzone of the AI chatbots.

With this move, Grok will be directly competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT on 800 million iPhones around the world, while it also retains deeper, wake-word-activated integration inside the Tesla vehicles. The Grok iOS app now contains a single line of interface text that reads ‘Grok Voice mode coming soon to CarPlay.’ This means that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot is all set to follow ChatGPT and Perplexity onto the car dashboards of every iPhone user across the world.

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Apple CarPlay ends Siri monopoly

Apple opened the door for third-party AI chatbots in April 2026 with iOS 26.4, which introduced a new Voice Control template allowing third-party AI chatbot apps to run natively inside Apple CarPlay for the first time. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT on CarPlay on March 31, followed by Perplexity within a few days. Claude and Gemini also confirmed their entries to the platform. Now, the next third-party AI chatbot making its way to the CarPlay platform will be the Grok. With this move, within just two months, Apple has ended the monopoly of Siri on the cr dashboard platform, which is used by millions of iPhone users around the world and considered a huge data mine for the tech companies around the world.

Grok is not new to cars

While Grok is gearing up to jump on the Apple CarPlay car dashboard, the AI chatbot has been in a relationship with cars. However, until now, Grok has been exclusively available in Tesla cars, which is again coming from Elon Musk's ecosystem. Earlier, in a software update introduced in 2026, a ‘Hey Grok’ wake work activation was added to Tesla cars, giving the AI chatbot the kind of deep, hands-free integration that CarPlay does not allow for third-party applications. However, in a Tesla car, Grok can control key functions such as climate, navigation, and media. But, on Apple CarPlay, Grok will act just as a voice-based app that the driver will have to manually select before it can perform anything at all.

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First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 08:58 am IST
TAGS: Apple CarPlay

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