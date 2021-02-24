All new 2021 Maruti Swift launched at 5.73 lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Swift 2021 in the Indian market. Pricing of the new hatchback starts at ₹5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant and extends up to ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line ZXI+ Dual Tone variant. The latest iteration of th Swift has been launched in a total of five variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI+ and ZXI+ Dual Tone.

With the yearly update, the popular hatchback has gained a slew of new changes in the form of a tweaked front fascia, new paint scheme options, powertrain, and a host of new features.

Introducing the new Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This ‘coming of the age’ car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern-day customer."

It sources power from the next-gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology. This, as per Maruti, delivers the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS option. In terms of power output, the engine churns out greater 66KW of maximum power at 6000rpm.

Some of the key new features on the 2021 Swift include cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs. Inside, the new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display. There is also a 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system of 2021 Swift which can be paired with smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services.

"Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers. The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety features. We thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout and are confident that the new Swift will also win the appreciation of our customers, Srivastava added.

