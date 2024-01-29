Driving convenience in dense traffic condition is enhancing its popularity
If you are looking for a car under ₹10 lakh with clutch-less automatic transmission, here are the best options
A practical car with SUV-like high-riding stance, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with AMT under ₹10 lakh price slab
A sub-compact SUV with high safety level, the Tata Punch too comes with AMT and priced under ₹10 lakh
Hyunai Exter SUV has created quite a bold statement with host of interesting features and it comes with AMT under ₹10 lakh
Based on Baleno hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another interesting car under ₹10 lakh with clutch-less automatic technology
Renault Kiger is the automaker's sole SUV on sale in India and it comes with AMT tech under ₹10 lakh price slab
There are many other cars under ₹10 lakh with AMT, but you can always opt for the best without compromising on features and safety
These AMT cars under ₹10 lakh not only ensure driving convenience but also offers value for money