Clutch-less automatic transmission is finding increasing popularity in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 29, 2024

Driving convenience in dense traffic condition is enhancing its popularity

If you are looking for a car under 10 lakh with clutch-less automatic transmission, here are the best options

A practical car with SUV-like high-riding stance, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with AMT under 10 lakh price slab

A sub-compact SUV with high safety level, the Tata Punch too comes with AMT and priced under 10 lakh

 Check product page

Hyunai Exter SUV has created quite a bold statement with host of interesting features and it comes with AMT under 10 lakh

Based on Baleno hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another interesting car under 10 lakh with clutch-less automatic technology

Renault Kiger is the automaker's sole SUV on sale in India and it comes with AMT tech under 10 lakh price slab

There are many other cars under 10 lakh with AMT, but you can always opt for the best without compromising on features and safety

These AMT cars under 10 lakh not only ensure driving convenience but also offers value for money
Check more on clutch-less automatic cars in India under 10 lakh
Click Here