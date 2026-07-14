Alfa Romeo teases new C-segment SUV ahead of 2027 launch

Alfa Romeo has released the first teaser image of its new C-segment SUV, expected to make its global debut in late 2027 or early 2028. The teaser shows the rear end of the car, revealing a new lighting signature with sharper taillamps and a sculpted rear quarter panel. Also, the styling seems to indicate a more sloping, coupe-like roofline, unlike the more upright silhouette of the current Tonale.

Alfa Romeo’s upcoming C-Segment SUV Platform

The unnamed model will be one of two from Alfa Romeo in the hotly contested C-segment, as the Italian carmaker seeks to strengthen its position in the European mainstream market. The successor to the Tonale will be based on Stellantis’ new STLA One architecture, a modular multi-energy platform designed to accommodate both internal combustion and electric powertrains across multiple vehicle segments. The same platform will also form the basis of Alfa Romeo's forthcoming successor to the Giulietta hatchback.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron Life vs Skoda Kodiaq Lounge spec comparison: price, features, engine

Alfa Romeo C-Segment SUV: Potential Engine Options

Alfa Romeo has previously confirmed that the new C-segment models will be offered with both combustion-engine and fully electric powertrain options, enabling the brand to cater to a wider range of customers. The internal combustion variants are expected to utilise updated versions of Stellantis' existing mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains currently deployed across several models within the group's portfolio. While announcing the new hatchback during Stellantis' Investor Day in May, Alfa Romeo stated that the upcoming models would leverage the group's global scale and technological capabilities while retaining the distinctive characteristics and driving experience that define the Alfa Romeo brand.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: