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Tata Safari Dicor is a classic example of the true-blue SUV. The SUV is built on an old-school body-on-frame chassis. However, despite the tough character of the SUV, it is ageing. People who own the Tata Safari Dicor might be feeling the urge for an upgrade.
Upgrading from a classic Tata Safari Dicor means moving away from old-school body-on-frame quirks, heavy clutches, and truck-like steering while keeping that commanding high-seat view, road presence, and long-distance comfort.
Here are the five best options.
If you are someone who loves the muscular, ladder-frame, go-anywhere character of your old Tata Safari Dicor, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is the closest modern spiritual equivalent of the SUV. It comes with genuine body-on-frame toughness, a commanding high driving position, powerful mHawk diesel and turbo-petrol engine options, available 4X4 capabilities, and much more refined automatic gearboxes that save you from clutch fatigue in city traffic
If you are someone who hits the road often for family road trips and is seeking a large car with reliable, low-fatigue long-distance driveability something that is frequently recommended by former heavy-duty SUV and Safari owners- the Toyota Innova Hycross should be a choice for you. It brings hybrid efficiency, a robust build quality, stable driving experience. It comes with Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid powertrain offering great fuel economy for its size, an ultra-spacious and comfortable cabin, seamless automatic or e-CVT driving, and Toyota’s renowned peace-of-mind reliability.
The new-generation Tata Safari ensures you stay in the Tata Motors ecosystem. It offers a spacious, well-appointed six- or seven-seater cabin, top notch five-star safety credentials, and highly powerful modern diesel and turbo-petrol powertrains. The new-age Tata Safari drops the old-school 4x4 transfer case in favour of front-wheel drive, prioritising on-road comfort and luxury. Also, it comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology aided features.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes taking the game one notch up from the Mahindra Thar, one of the widely popular true-blue offroader. The Thar Roxx adds more practicality, space and family centric cabin to the hardcore off-roader, making it ideal upgrade option if you loved taking your Safari Dicor off the beaten path. The Thar Roxx comes with high daily usability. It combines serious 4x4 hardware with modern creature comforts and strong road presence.
Mahindra XUV 7XO is essentially the successor of the XUV 700. The SUV is one of the bestselling models in its segment and a highly popular in overall SUV market. It is best for highway comfort and technology. It offers a transition from a ladder-frame chassis to a modern monocoque frame, for the Tata Safari Dicor owners. It offers car-like handling, ADAS safety tech, and a five-star Global NCAP rating. The XUV 7XO is known for a refined, fatigue-free automatic driving experience for city and highway touring.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.