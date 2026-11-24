Upgrading from Tata Safari Dicor means moving away from old-school body-on-frame quirks, heavy clutches, and truck-like steering while retaining the commanding high-seat view, road presence, and long-distance comfort.

Tata Safari Dicor is a classic example of the true-blue SUV. The SUV is built on an old-school body-on-frame chassis. However, despite the tough character of the SUV, it is ageing. People who own the Tata Safari Dicor might be feeling the urge for an upgrade.

Upgrading from a classic Tata Safari Dicor means moving away from old-school body-on-frame quirks, heavy clutches, and truck-like steering while keeping that commanding high-seat view, road presence, and long-distance comfort.

Here are the five best options.