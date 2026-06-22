5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Tata Safari
For Tata Safari owners seeking an upgrade, the Mahindra ScorpioN, Thar Roxx, Tata Harrier EV, MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner offer strong off-road capability, modern features, powerful drivetrains and family-friendly practicality
SUVs have always been a favourite for Indians, especially if they can boast 4x4 capabilities. Old SUVs, including the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Safari, were one of the all-time favourites for Indian consumers, owing to their great design language, off-road capabilities and powerful diesel engines. The Tata Safari had a cult status, especially among people who were off-road enthusiasts. While replacing it would be very difficult, here are 5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Tata Safari:
The Mahindra Scorpio N has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a seven-seater variant along with 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with their family. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.49 lakh.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is known for its ability to tackle rough terrain and challenging situations. The Thar nameplate has been a mainstay for those who wish to buy a rear-wheel drive or a 4x4-capable SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 4x4 capabilities, coupled with comfortable interiors and modern technology, make it a comfortable place to be in. The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a ground clearance of 226 mm, while the starting ex-showroom price is set at ₹12.39 lakh.
The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric SUV in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio. The Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh and is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the 65-kWh variant and 622 km with the 75-kWh variant.
The flagship SUV from MG’s product portfolio, the Majestor, is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212 bhp and 487 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Apart from being powered by a diesel engine, it boasts 4x4 capabilities, which are supported by three locking differentials, making the SUV an extremely capable off-road vehicle. The MG Majestor is priced at ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Toyota Fortuner is arguably one of the most popular cars in India, known for its reliability. However, it is an extremely capable car when it comes to off-road patches as well. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing 201.21 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, and a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 166 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Notably, the Toyota Fortuner has a water wading capacity of 700 mm, letting it conquer flooded roads easily. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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