5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from a hatchback

Upgrading from a hatchback to an SUV can be the next logical step for buyers looking for more space, better road presence, and added practicality without sacrificing on drivability. The shift to a bigger vehicle will also bring in higher ground clearance, improved visibility, and a broader set of upmarket features and creature comforts. With a wide range of options now available across varying price points, here are five SUVs that strike the right balance for those making the shift from a hatchback.

1 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.4-24.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you are seeking an SUV with a smaller footprint that does not feel too different from your current hatchback, the Kia Sonet is a great option, starting at ₹7.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options with a wide transmission lineup. Stepping inside reveals a modern cabin with amenities such as a sunroof, ventilated seats in the front, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Further features a 10.25-inch infotainment, a digital cluster, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera.

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If looking for something more rugged and premium, the new Renault Duster stands as a good option at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with three engines in the lineup and a modern cabin with premium features that even international markets miss out on. The SUV comes with 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, a massive panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone AC, and wireless charging, among other features. The dashboard houses a dual-screen setup containing the infotainment and digital cluster, while occupants are treated to a PM 2.5 AQI filter.

3 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq is a sporty compact SUV with two strong turbo-petrol engines alongside a premium cabin, starting from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It recently received a mid-cycle update with a facelift as well as new features and amenities, including a single-pane sunroof as standard with a panoramic sunroof higher up in the range. Amenities include 6-way adjustable front seats with ventilation, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, a new 10.25-inch infotainment, and cruise control.

4 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you’re considering a no-frills offering with ample interior space and refined driving dynamics, the Honda Elevate remains a strong contender at a ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price. It carries a bold on-road presence and is powered by the tried-and-true naturally aspirated petrol engine that is found in the Honda City. The SUV offers a large trunk, great legroom and headroom, comfortable ergonomics, and good outward visibility. Coming to the features, the Elevate brings a 10.25-inch infotainment, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVMs, and the Honda Sensing ADAS package for those looking for added safety.

5 Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N is perfect for those looking to make the jump to a full-size ladder frame SUV with an imposing on-road presence and a strong powertrain lineup. It brings turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, alongside 4x4 variants with varying terrain modes and a brake-locking differential. The Scorpio-N’s cabin is spacious with premium amenities such as sunroof, a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. It further features a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment paired with a 12-speaker Sony music player.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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