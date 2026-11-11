5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Tata Indica Vista D90

Upgrading from a Tata Indica Vista D90 means looking for an SUV that preserves strong mid-range torque, generous rear-seat comfort, and practical value while stepping up in ground clearance, safety, and modern technology.

Tata Motors tasted quite some success with the Indica Vista D90, a spacious and punchy diesel hatchback churning out 89 bhp peak power. The hatchback used to be a popular one among fleet operators, as well as among individual buyers. However, the car was discontinued a long time ago, and people who continue to own one in their garage might be thinking of upgrading.

Upgrading from a Tata Indica Vista D90 means looking for an SUV that preserves strong mid-range torque, generous rear-seat comfort, and practical value while stepping up in ground clearance, safety, and modern technology.

Here are the five best options to consider.