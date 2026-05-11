The Tata Nexon is one of the highest-selling products from the house of Tata, owing to its powerful engine options, feature-rich cabins and affordable pricing. While the Tata Nexon is great, there are better cars in the bigger compact SUV segment that you can buy to upgrade from the sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors. Here are 5 compact SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the Tata Nexon:

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq recently received a facelift earlier this year, elevating its exterior design as well as adding more features to its cabin. It is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque is paired with the same old seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Kushaq is popular for providing drivers with a great driving experience and boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.69 lakh.

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Duster made its comeback in the Indian automobile market, blowing the customers away with its styling, power and features on offer. The Renault Duster is currently offered with two engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L TCe 160 turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is one of the most affordable compact SUVs in the market priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Sierra offers an unconventional design, premium interiors and three different engine options to choose from. In addition to that, the compact SUV from the house of Tata boasts a maximum boot space of 622 litres. The Tata Sierra is one of the newest entrants in the compact SUV market. It is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 103.56 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged Hyperion engine producing 157.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel Kryojet engine producing 116.39 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. These engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.49 lakh.

4 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The compact SUV from the house of Maruti Suzuki, the Grand Vitara, has been one of its most popular models from the Nexa lineup. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

5 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos is arguably one of the most outlandish-looking cars in the compact SUV market. Powered by three different powertrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, the engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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