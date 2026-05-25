HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Luxury Suvs I Would Buy For Their Seriously Well Equipped Base Variants

5 luxury SUVs I would buy for their seriously well-equipped base variants

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 25 May 2026, 14:06 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Looking for a luxury SUV without stretching to the top variant? These five models already feel premium in their entry-level trims.

2025 BMW X3
These luxury SUVs deliver premium features, strong engines, and advanced safety tech even in their base or lower trims. (BMW )
2025 BMW X3
These luxury SUVs deliver premium features, strong engines, and advanced safety tech even in their base or lower trims.

Luxury SUVs have become increasingly feature-loaded over the years, but some manufacturers still reserve too many desirable features for the higher trims. These five models stand out because even their entry-level or lower variants already feel properly premium and well-equipped without immediately forcing buyers into the top-end versions.

1

BMW X3

BMW X3
Engine
1,995 cc
Mileage
13.38-17.86 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The base-spec BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport feels far from entry-level. Priced at 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with BMW’s M Sport package as standard, alongside adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon surround sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ventilated front seats, rear sunblinds, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

The cabin also gets Veganza perforated upholstery, aluminium interior trim, M leather steering wheel, and connected tech features. Safety and driver assistance equipment includes Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus.

Under the bonnet, BMW offers a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (188 bhp/310 Nm) paired with an automatic gearbox and AWD system.

2

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Engine
1,332 cc
Mileage
17.4-18.9 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200, priced at 51.80 lakh (ex-showroom), is another SUV where the base variant comes heavily equipped. It gets a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless entry.

Mercedes has also included safety features such as Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, knee airbags, TPMS, and exit warning functionality.

The GLA 200 uses a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 bhp/270 Nm) driving the front wheels. Even though it sits lower in Mercedes’ SUV hierarchy, the equipment list still feels properly premium.

3

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq
Engine
1,984 cc
Mileage
14.86 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Lounge variant of the Kodiaq, priced at 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), remains one of the most feature-rich offerings at this price point. It gets three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a large 10.4-inch infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity.

The SUV also scores well on practicality with flexible second-row adjustment, 40:20:40 split-folding seats, memory-enabled ORVMs, and multiple USB Type-C charging ports.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (201 bhp/320 Nm), which continues to be among the stronger petrol options in this class.

4

Audi Q5

Audi Q5
Engine
1,984 cc
Mileage
13.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45, priced at 65.55 lakh (ex-showroom), brings a broad range of premium amenities. Buyers get a panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 19-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, three-zone climate control, and cruise control.

The infotainment system includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, while the driver is treated to Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus. Safety equipment covers eight airbags, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, TPMS, parking sensors, reverse camera, and Auto Hold functionality.

The Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (261 bhp/370 Nm) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

5

Lexus RX

Lexus RX
Engine
2,393 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
18.8 kmpl
View Offers View More Details

The Lexus RX 350h, priced at 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), stands out with its comprehensive list of equipment. Buyers get 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 14-inch infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity, 21-speaker Lexus audio system, ventilated seats for all rows, powered front seats with memory, ambient lighting, electric tailgate, wireless charger, and three-zone climate control.

Safety equipment is equally extensive, including 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, TPMS, hill hold assist, and high beam assist.

The hybrid SUV is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup (266 bhp/242 Nm), which gets mated to an e-CVT.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 14:06 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide kodiaa luxury suvs skoda audi q5 rx luxury car x3 lexus bmw gla mercedes benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.