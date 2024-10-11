5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart

The new India made Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has been introduced in the Indian markets at a staring price of ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan gets a host of new features and some adaptations have also been made in order for the sedan to fit well in the Indian conditions. Given below is a list of five things that make the E-Class unique.

The all new E-Class LWB comes with unique features that set it apart from the other vehicles.

1 The Superscreen The Mercedes Benz E-Class gets a new third generation MBUX Superscreen setup. Too many jargons? Simply put it gets three screens on the dash board including an 18-inch screen at the centre and one on either side of the main screen with a 12.3-inch size. The centre screen is the infotainment screen whereas the one in front of the driver is the driver's display and the third one is a passenger entertainment unit. The passenger and infotainment screens are covered by a single glass panel which makes it look like a single unit. This optional screen also features a new selfie camera which allows you to click pictures and also attend video-conferences while being inside the car.

2 Machine learning and AI The manufacturer also states that over time the car will try to learn the repeated customer comfort behaviors and adjust the vehicle settings according to regular liking. At the moment customers can utilise the template routines of the car and also create their own routines as per taste.

3 Prioritised safety The new sedan comes kitted with a new type of airbag which is offered for the first time on a Mercedes-Benz. The car gets a new ‘front centre airbag’ in addition to the other seven airbags. These include a knee airbag as well for the driver. In addition to this, the sedan also features an intelligently designed body with a rigid passenger cell and deformable crash structures. The car also gets Blind Spot Assist and PRE-Safe safety systems for added protection.

5 India-specific features The India-made limousine also incorporates India specific changes to the car. in order to allow the E-Class LWB to fit in better into the Indian environment and markets. It gets an improved Agility Control Suspension tuned specifically for the Indian road conditions. Other than this, the spare wheel has been placed below the boot floor. Furthermore, the side and quarter glass have been locally manufactured in India.

