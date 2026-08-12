4 second-hand hybrid cars I would buy today instead of a brand-new EV
- These four used hybrid cars offer strong fuel efficiency, proven reliability, and long-distance practicality, making them smarter alternatives to many new EVs.
With electric vehicle prices still relatively high in many segments and charging infrastructure varying widely across India, the used-car market has become an attractive alternative for buyers looking to reduce running costs without changing their driving habits.
A used strong hybrid can make a compelling case against buying a new EV, especially for buyers who want lower fuel consumption without having to plan around charging. The strongest options are not necessarily the cheapest cars on the used market, but models that combine proven hybrid systems, long-distance usability and the convenience of a petrol-powered car.
Based on current Indian specifications and recent used-car listings, these are four hybrids I would consider today:
The Camry Hybrid is one of the safest used hybrid purchases in India. Older examples can be found from around ₹27 lakh, while newer-generation cars command significantly higher prices. It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s strong-hybrid system and an e-CVT automatic transmission, producing a combined output of about 227 bhp. The Camry is known for its refinement, reliability, and fuel efficiency of up to 25.49 kmpl, making it a strong alternative to a premium electric sedan.
For someone with a significantly smaller budget, the City e:HEV is perhaps the most sensible choice on this list. Its 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine works with Honda's two-motor strong-hybrid system, producing 121 bhp and 253 Nm. Honda currently lists an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 27.26 kmpl for the e:HEV.
Honda has discontinued the City Hybrid in India, but that also makes well-maintained used examples particularly interesting. Current Delhi used listings show cars available from roughly ₹15 lakh, depending on the example.
The Innova Hycross makes the most sense for buyers who need a spacious family vehicle but still want strong-hybrid efficiency. Its 2.0-litre petrol engine is paired with Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid system and produces 186 bhp. The e-CVT sends power to the front wheels, while ARAI-rated efficiency stands at 23.24 kmpl.
Recent used listings show 2023-2024 hybrid Hycross models around ₹29.5 to ₹32 lakh, depending on variant and condition
At the top end of the budget, the Lexus NX 350h offers something most mainstream EVs cannot: a luxury SUV experience combined with a well-established self-charging hybrid powertrain. It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine with Lexus' hybrid system and produces 24 bhp combined.
Recent used listings show 2024 NX 350h examples around ₹68 lakh, while the newer model currently starts at 68.02 lakh rupees ex-showroom.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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