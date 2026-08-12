4 second-hand hybrid cars I would buy today instead of a brand-new EV

With electric vehicle prices still relatively high in many segments and charging infrastructure varying widely across India, the used-car market has become an attractive alternative for buyers looking to reduce running costs without changing their driving habits.

A used strong hybrid can make a compelling case against buying a new EV, especially for buyers who want lower fuel consumption without having to plan around charging. The strongest options are not necessarily the cheapest cars on the used market, but models that combine proven hybrid systems, long-distance usability and the convenience of a petrol-powered car.

Based on current Indian specifications and recent used-car listings, these are four hybrids I would consider today: