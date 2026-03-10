2026 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features explained

Hyundai has rolled out the first update for the Verna since its current generation's debut in 2023. The MY2026 update brings minor revisions to the sedan’s exterior and interior, along with a few feature additions to keep it competitive in the segment. Another notable change is the introduction of Hyundai’s new ‘HX’ trim naming strategy, which replaces the earlier variant nomenclature and was first seen on the Hyundai Venue .

If you’re considering the Verna, here’s a closer look at what each variant offers and how the features build up across the range:

2026 Hyundai Verna HX2: ₹ 10.98 lakh

Only Petrol MT powertrain option

The HX2 is the entry-level variant in the Verna range and includes a basic set of safety and convenience features. Standard safety equipment consists of six airbags along with ABS, EBD and ESC. Hill-start assist and rear parking sensors are also included.

The exterior uses halogen projector headlamps and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone layout with fabric seat upholstery and manual seat height adjustment. The rear seat includes a centre armrest with cupholders, while the front seats get adjustable headrests. Other features include all power windows, tilt-adjust steering, Type-C charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a day/night IRVM, keyless entry, rear defogger and auto headlamps.

2026 Hyundai Verna HX4: ₹ 12.25 lakh

Only Petrol MT powertrain option

Compared to the HX2, the HX4 adds several styling and convenience features. The exterior receives LED positioning lamps, DRLs and tail-lamps along with a rear spoiler and shark-fin antenna. This variant also introduces 15-inch alloy wheels and a sliding front centre armrest with storage.

The cabin adds an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with voice recognition. A digital instrument cluster with TFT display, front and rear speakers and steering-mounted controls are also part of the package. Other additions include a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, telescopic steering adjustment, a cooled glovebox, cruise control, LED cabin lamps, idle stop/start and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

2026 Hyundai Verna HX6: ₹ 13.19 lakh to ₹ 14.40 lakh

Only Petrol MT and Petrol CVT powertrain options

The HX6 variant adds several convenience and equipment upgrades. It introduces a rear-view camera and front parking sensors, along with an auto-dimming IRVM. Push-button start and height-adjustable front seatbelts are also included.

Externally, the variant receives LED projector headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, rear adjustable headrests and front tweeters. Additional features include rear window sunshades, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and electrically foldable ORVMs. CVT variants of the HX6 also include paddle shifters, drive modes and an auto-release tailgate.

2026 Hyundai Verna HX6+: ₹ 13.81 lakh to ₹ 15.02 lakh

Only Petrol MT and Petrol CVT powertrain options

The HX6+ adds a few comfort-oriented features over the HX6. It introduces leatherette seat upholstery and front seat ventilation. An eight-speaker Bose sound system is also included in this variant.

2026 Hyundai Verna HX8: ₹ 14.88 lakh to ₹ 17.62 lakh

All engine and powertrain options are offered

The HX8 variant expands the equipment list further. It includes rear disc brakes across the range, while DCT variants also receive an electronic parking brake. Inside, the HX8 gets an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and connected car technology. Rain-sensing wipers are also part of the equipment list.

Turbo-petrol versions of the HX8 additionally include a dash cam and Level 2 ADAS. These variants also feature 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels, an all-black interior theme with red accents, red front brake callipers and metal pedals.

2026 Hyundai Verna HX10: ₹ 17.15 lakh to ₹ 18.25 lakh

Only Petrol CVT and Turbo-Petrol DCT powertrain options

The HX10 sits at the top of the Verna lineup and adds further safety and convenience features. The variant increases the airbag count to seven and includes a 360-degree camera along with a blind spot monitor.

Additional features include a 4-way powered front passenger seat and a powered boss mode function for the front passenger seat. A 10.25-inch digital driver’s display is also included.

2026 Hyundai Verna colour options

The updated Verna is available with seven exterior colour options. Two new shades introduced with the update are Titan Grey Matte and Classy Blue. Other colours available include Titanium Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Starry Night. Atlas White can also be specified with a dual-tone black roof.

