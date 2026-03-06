Next-Gen Hyundai i20 interior spied with curved dual screens

The next-generation Hyundai i20 has been spotted testing overseas once again, and this time the spy images reveal a glimpse of the hatchback’s interior. Earlier test mules had already given away a few exterior design cues. The fourth-generation model is expected to make its India debut around FY2028 and will reportedly share its underlying platform with the upcoming Hyundai Bayon crossover.

Interior design and features

Fresh spy shots indicate that the upcoming i20 will adopt a significantly updated cabin layout. The test vehicle appears to feature a curved dual-screen setup, combining the infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster into a single panel. The layout seems similar to the system used in the second-generation Hyundai Venue.

Another notable update is the new steering wheel design, which may incorporate Hyundai’s Morse code-inspired ‘H’ motif that the brand has begun introducing in some of its newer global models.

Feature-wise, the next-gen i20 is expected to step up its technology offering. It could include a 360-degree camera system and ADAS functions, features that are already available in the latest Venue. Other equipment likely to be retained or upgraded includes a sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a built-in dashcam, connected car technology, drive modes, and ambient lighting.

There will be a new curved screen on the i20 that will take inspiration from the Venue that is currently on sale. (thekoreancarblog)

Exterior highlights

Although the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, a few design elements are visible. The hatchback appears to feature LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, along with what seems to be a redesigned front grille. The alloy wheels also look new, sporting a dual-tone star-pattern design.

At the rear, the prototype shows a steeply raked rear windscreen, LED tail-lamps, and a high-mounted stop lamp, suggesting subtle changes to the hatchback’s overall styling.

Expected powertrain options

Mechanically, the fourth-generation i20 is likely to continue with the engines offered on the current model. This includes the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 88 hp and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The sportier i20 N Line variant could retain its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 120hp and 172Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Hyundai has also announced plans to introduce multiple hybrid models in India by the end of the decade. As part of this strategy, the next-gen i20 could eventually receive a strong-hybrid powertrain.

The i20 is expected to continue with the same engine options. (thekoreancarblog)

Expected price and rivals

Prices for the new-generation i20 are expected to increase slightly over the current model. For reference, the existing version is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹11.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming model could therefore fall in the ₹6 lakh to ₹12 lakh bracket.

Once launched, the hatchback will continue to compete with established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment.

