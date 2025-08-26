Renault Kiger variant-wise features and prices explained

Renault has refreshed the Kiger lineup with updated features, revised pricing, and a dual-powertrain strategy aimed at offering value across a wide range of potential buyers. The compact SUV continues to be offered with two engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol for the Energy range and a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol for the Turbo range. Prices now span from ₹6.29 lakh to ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and transmission.

The more affordable Energy range starts at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹6.29 lakh for the entry-level Authentic variant. Other variants are priced from ₹7.09 lakh to ₹9.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger Turbo range begins at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. If you are interested in purchasing the Renault Kiger, here is what each variant offers across the range:

Renault Kiger Authentic

Authentic is the entry point to the range, priced at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being the base model, it covers all the essentials with six airbags, LED DRLs and tail lamps, remote keyless entry, and all power windows. The cabin gets treated with black fabric upholstery, and the car rides on steel wheels.

Renault Kiger Evolution

Evolution comes priced at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant and ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the model equipped with the Easy-R AMT. It introduces a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, rear-view camera, and rear AC vents for added comfort. This variant further features smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the wheel covers carry over the design from the base model.

Renault Kiger Techno

The Techno variant marks a significant step-up in features and is priced at ₹8.19 lakh for the manual and ₹8.69 lakh for the AMT (ex-showroom). Highlights include LED headlamps, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a smart access card. The cabin features fabric upholstery with a light embossing for a more premium touch, while the wheel covers get a new design.

Renault Kiger Emotion

At the top of the range, the Kiger Emotion is priced at ₹9.14 lakh and brings in premium features such as ventilated leatherette seats, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a multi-view camera system. It also upgrades to 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, adds new drive modes for varied conditions, and features light-coloured leatherette upholstery for a richer cabin feel.

