In pics: MG Windsor Pro is here with more range and features

10/10

The Windsor Pro features an upgraded 52.9 kWh battery pack, in contrast to the standard Windsor EV's 38 kWh battery. The estimated range has increased from 332 km to 449 km, and the charging speed has improved from 45 kW to 60 kW. Utilizing a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in 50 minutes, while the Windsor Pro achieves this in 45 minutes. When using a 7.4 kWh AC charger, the charging time for the battery pack is 9.5 hours, compared to 7 hours for the 38 kWh battery pack. MG has not disclosed the charging duration for the Windsor Pro on a 3.3 kW charger.